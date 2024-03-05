Chicago Bears rumored to have interest in Saquon Barkley

We’re still a bit away from the legal tampering period for 2024’s free agency, but we all know how this works. Once the bell rings on Monday, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. (CT) and teams can “legally” tamper, the national insiders will have their Tweets locked and loaded with reports of players signing.

A year ago, the Chicago Bears were on the board with linebacker T.J. Edwards about 15 minutes into the period, so either the Bears and T.J. held the fastest negotiation ever, or the framework of a deal was already in place. So when we hear these post-NFL Combine free agency rumors, we shouldn’t be so quick to dismiss them.

Earlier tonight, the USA Today’s Tyler Dragon reported that New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, whom N.Y. decided not to hit with the franchise tag, is “expected to have multiple suitors in free agency.” He named six teams rumored to have interest in Barkley: the Bears, the Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Houston Texans, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The report itself is interesting, but considering it’s on the heels of our own Bill Zimmerman writing that he’s heard running back floated as an idea in Chicago. Also, Bears beat reporter Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune recently wrote about the possibility, and The Athletic’s Adam Jahns and Kevin Fishbain reported a source mentioned that adding a free agent running back could be in the cards.

The 27-year-old Barkley would be in the $10 million range, but he’d also be a talented offensive weapon for whoever is playing quarterback in 2024.

What are your thoughts on this latest rumor?