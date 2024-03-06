Quarterback carousel prediction roundtable

Last week's buzz surrounding Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was that the Atlanta Falcons would be the frontrunner if Chicago were to trade him. The Fields trade rumors persisted during the NFL Combine, but it came out that Atlanta's Plan A may have shifted to Minnesota Vikings free agent QB Kirk Cousins, but that same report had the Vikings as a team poking around a Fields trade.

Post-combine reports suggested that the trade market for Fields may have slowed as teams were waiting to see how free agency shook out.

However, there's always the possibility that the trade talk is nothing but a smokescreen, and general manager Ryan Poles really intends to trade away the first overall draft pick and keep Fields.

Either way, with the 2024 League year opening next week, Poles is closer to revealing his plan.

We asked the WCG crew to make three predictions

Who will be the Bears starting quarterback on opening day? Who will be the Vikings' starting quarterback on opening day? If not previously answered, who will Justin Fields be starting for opening day, if anywhere?

And here's what a few of us had to say.

Ken Mitchell:

Caleb Williams. I suspect there will be three quarterbacks on the roster: Williams, Tyson Bagent, and a veteran along the lines of a Tyler Huntley kind of player.

Kirk Cousins. It makes just too much sense for both sides.

Atlanta Falcons. They won't get Cousins or Mayfield, and they don't have the draft juice to get one of the top QBs this year.

Bill Zimmerman:

Caleb Williams

Jimmy Garoppolo (with JJ McCarthy drafted and sitting for his rookie year)

My opinion on this changes daily; today, I'll say that Justin Fields is the starting quarterback for the New York Giants.

Jeff Beckes:

Caleb Williams

Jimmy Garoppolo (until JJ is ready)

New York Giants

Taylor Doll:

Caleb Williams - Although I don't think it's a "no-brainer" for Ryan Poles, I do think they go this route ultimately.

I think Vikings draft a QB, I am just not sure who yet—leaning toward McCarthy, maybe.

Falcons. If he isn't on the Bears, this is where I think he will fit best, and I want to see him succeed.

Aaron Leming:

Caleb Williams

Russell Wilson

Pittsburgh Steelers

Josh Sunderbruch:

(Bears QB): Caleb Williams. He gives the Bears the best chance to become a relevant franchise in far too long. I'm hoping Poles sees that.

(Vikings): Kirk Cousins. I don't see him getting a much better offer, and a lot of this feels like negotiating through a press release.

(Fields): The Atlanta Falcons. I don't know if I actually see him starting anywhere, but this feels like his best chance on many levels.

Sam Householder:

Caleb Williams

Kirk Cousins

Tennessee Titans (Complete wildcard guess)

Erik Duerrwaechter:

Bears QB - Justin Fields - He offers Chicago their best route to win now. With a head coach also needing to "win now," and the opportunity to build a complete football team around him much quicker than hoping xyz rookie at QB becomes good fast enough, Justin offers the Bears a guy they know still hasn't reached their potential. Plus, Shane Waldron's concepts and ability to adjust his play calling to the QB fits Justin Fields like a glove.

Vikings - JJ McCarthy - They're one of several teams in the hunt to move up for a QB within the first round of the draft. Kirk Cousin's injury will take a long time for him to heal enough before he can actually sign with a team, and the Vikings have been creeping towards a divorce for years. The spunky Wolverine would make sense for a team looking to create more balance on offense and take their shot at building for the future.

Mason West:

Caleb Williams

Kirk Cousins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Jacob Infante:

Caleb Williams

Kirk Cousins

Pittsburgh Steelers

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr:

Caleb Williams - My thoughts have remained the same for a while. Ryan Poles has a unique opportunity to draft his #1 QB (again) and he pulls the trigger this time.

Kirk Cousins - Atlanta will push to get him, but I think he will ultimately land back in Minny.

Pittsburgh Steelers - But if Atlanta makes Cousins an offer he can't refuse, Fields will likely head home to Georgia.

Now it's your turn. Get your final predictions on the three questions posed above! And try to keep the convo civil...