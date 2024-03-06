The Bear’s Den, March 6, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Gene Schroeder, oldest living Chicago Bear, says team needs new stadium, is 'only going to get better' - Chicago Sun-Times - Schroeder, who played for the Bears from 1951-1957, just turned 95. He played under NFL Hall-of-Famer and Bears legend George Halas. “He was like a father to me.”

Bears should think big on lakefront domed stadium, state lawmaker says - Chicago Sun-Times - State Rep. Kam Buckner, whose district includes Soldier Field, wants to put public transit in an underutilized busway to make the lakefront more accessible and surround the new stadium with bars, restaurants and a hotel.

Bears giving CB Jaylon Johnson the franchise tag - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears decided to give Johnson the franchise tag Tuesday, ensuring he will return for at least one more season and keeping the negotiating window open for a contract extension.

Jaylon Johnson: Chicago Bears place franchise tag on Pro Bowl CB - Chicago Tribune - By applying the franchise tag, the Chicago Bears keep Jaylon Johnson from becoming an unrestricted free agent next week. The sides have until July 15 to come to terms on an extension.

Chicago Bears promote Karen Murphy to lead stadium development - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears have promoted Karen Murphy to a newly created position: executive vice president of stadium development and chief operating officer.

Bears place non-exclusive franchise tag on cornerback Jaylon Johnson - The Athletic - Johnson is coming off his best season of his four-year career in Chicago. He picked off four passes, returning one for a touchdown.

The Bears and the No. 9 pick: Talented WRs, OTs and pass rushers to consider - The Athletic - The Bears have the first pick in the draft and Caleb Williams to consider. But they also can draft a foundational player at No. 9.

2024 NFL Mock Draft: Trades shake up Round 1; QBs, WRs dominate early - The Athletic - With the combine now behind us, this mock features seven realistic trades — several in the top 10 — that could create a domino effect.

How Jaylon Johnson’s franchise tag impacts Bears’ 2024 salary cap - Bears Wire - The Bears are placing the franchise tag on Jaylon Johnson. Here's how it impact Chicago's salary cap in 2024.

Bears tagging Jaylon Johnson latest expected move in long negotiations that need to end – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears have four-and-a-half months to sign Jaylon Johnson to a long-term deal. It’s high time Ryan Poles gave ground and locked up a 24-year-old ascending...

Bears request top-30 meeting with Caleb Williams early – NBC Sports Chicago - Here’s what the Bears’ request to get a top-30 meeting with Caleb Williams could mean

Bears, Jaylon Johnson franchise tag deadline explained – NBC Sports Chicago - The Bears and Jaylon Johnson have until July 17 to find common ground on a contract

Chicago Bears use franchise tag on Jaylon Johnson, what that means – NBC Sports Chicago - How much will Jaylon Johnson earn and what happens if Johnson agrees to a deal with another team in the meantime

Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins big threat to Justin Fields trade market – NBC Sports Chicago - Russell Wilson and Kirk Cousins pose a big threat to the Bears’ hopes of finding a suitor for Justin Fields in a timely fashion.

Caleb Williams reveals Aaron Rodgers as his football GOAT – NBC Sports Chicago - Potential Bears quarterback Caleb Williams reveals Aaron Rodgers as his football GOAT

Mike Florio on Caleb Williams: ‘This guy gets it’ - 670 - USC star quarterback Caleb Williams certainly made a strong impression on Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Chris Jones, Kirk Cousins top list of top 10 unrestricted free agents - NBC Sports - Nine NFL teams used a tag on a player scheduled to become a free agent.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Was the Russell Wilson trade the worst ever? - NBC Sports - Broncos country, let's ride.

Nine tags were applied in 2024 - NBC Sports - More than 25 percent of the NFL used the silver bullet to keep free-agent deals in line.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears use the franchise tag on Jaylon Johnson - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears use the tag on their their Pro Bowl cornerback.

Sunderbruch: Drafting Grabowskis is how you build the depth of a 53 man roster - Windy City Gridiron - For every starter to be found in the draft, there are other players just fighting to play.

NFL mock draft 2024: Updated first round projection after scouting combine - SBNation.com - Here’s our latest NFL mock draft with major movement after the scouting combine.

