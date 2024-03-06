Results of WCG’s Chicago Bears Mock Offseason Podcast!

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

This was an interesting exercise to do. The latest Bears Banter featured a panel of Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, WCG and Bear Report’s Aaron Leming and WCG and Bootleg Football’s EJ Snyder and the four of us performed a 2024 Chicago Bears Mock Offseason Podcast!

This podcast is loaded with information and plays out a very reasonable way the Chicago Bears could spend cash and draft capital and boost the roster for 2024.

How did it play out?

The group did choose to stick with the first pick and select Caleb Williams and traded Justin Fields. After the market dried up for Fields, a different team emerged and that was the New York Giants. The Bears received New York’s third and fifth round picks in exchange for the quarterback.

After that, the Bears dove into free agency. They focused on center and defensive end, but also made some key additions at tight end and safety. In a surprise move, the group decided against signing any of the free agent wide receivers and instead decided to focus on finding them in the draft.

Once we reached the draft, it was bad news for the Chicago Bears at 9. The top three wide receivers went off the board, the group decided it was the best decision to trade down. The Bears traded down once with the Jets and then again with the Raiders. It was still a little early at 13 to select LSU’s Brian Thomas, but we wanted to keep it in the realm of reality and not trade down four times. The draft ended up looking like this:

The Bears were down to just 5 picks in this draft, but thanks to the Fields trade and the two trade downs by Poles, the Bears added four more selections and boosted their draft selection total to nine.

How do the 2024 Bears look? Here’s what the depth chart looked like after the offseason was complete!

Plenty of new faces as the new-look Bears get ready to take the North and never give it back!

If you want to watch the podcast and see the offseason unfold, you can do so here:

And if you want to listen to the podcast, you can check that out right here: