Chicago Bears and Josh Jacobs have ‘mutual interest’

ESPN’s Pat The Designer was joined by former Chicago Bears fullback and gameday sideline reporter Jason McKie on Pat’s recent The Chicago Bears Podcast, and McKie dropped an interesting nugget about free agent running back Josh Jacobs.

“Josh would love to be in a Chicago Bears uniform,” McKie said, adding, “There’s mutual interest.”

McKie’s source is his agent, who also happens to be Jacobs’ agent, so there’s likely something here.

This latest report comes a day after the Saquon Barkley rumor popped up, and there has been a lot of buzz surrounding Chicago having interest in adding a veteran running back in free agency.

The 26-year-old Jacobs, who has spent all five years as a pro with the Raiders, is a year younger than Barkley. He would also command a deal in the $10 million annual range.

Both backs have three-down ability and would complement Chicago’s current stable of runners. A big money addition would also take the position off the Bears’ radar in the draft and UDFA market.

