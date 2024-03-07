The Bear’s Den, March 7, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

How Ryan Bates trade changes Bears’ 2024 NFL draft picks – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles’ gameplan for the draft looks a little different now

Bears appoint Corey Ruff to SVP of strategy and analytics, chief of staff - ChicagoBears.com - After seven years of building the Bears’ business analytics department, Corey Ruff has been promoted to senior vice president of strategy and analytics & chief of staff. Ruff’s success in transforming and leading a department will evolve into elevating or

Schmitz | Film Review: Checking Out WR Combine Standouts & New Bear Ryan Bates - Da Bears Blog - Robert Schmitz does the video thing.

Bernstein sounds off on public pitch for White Sox’s stadium - 670 - As the White Sox continue to pursue a new stadium in the South Loop, 670 The Score midday host Dan Bernstein sounded off on how developer Related Midwest is now framing the conversation around the pursuit of public funding for the project.

Bears could covet disruptive defensive tackle in free agency - 670 - Bears head coach Matt Eberflus once proclaimed that the three-technique defensive tackle position is the engine that drives his defensive identity, and the team could make that position a priority when free agency opens next week.

Saquon Barkley, Bears linked in two NFL free agency reports – NBC Sports Chicago - Would Bears GM Ryan Poles spend the salary cap money required to bring this dynamic player to Chicago?

Ex-Bear Alshon Jeffery adamant they build around Justin Fields, ‘baller’ DJ Moore – NBC Sports Chicago - Alshon Jeffery thinks it's clear what the Bears should do at QB this offseason

Bears mock draft reaction: Would Ryan Poles trade up for a wide receiver? - The Athletic - The Bears are expected to take quarterback Caleb Williams at No. 1. But what happens after that?

NFL GMs, execs mock 2024 NFL Draft’s top 10 picks: Jayden Daniels over Drake Maye? - The Athletic - Five of six executives projected the Commanders will draft Daniels, not Maye. Meanwhile, some aren't sold on Harrison as the top wideout.

Lawmakers, get ready for double-team by White Sox, Bears for new stadium money - Chicago Sun-Times - With a "financing partnership" between the two teams now in the works, Chicagoans at least know more about what they’re potentially up against: Two wealthy sports teams joining forces to get huge taxpayer subsidies.

The Bears and the White Sox with a hand out together? Be very frightened. - Chicago Sun-Times - The idea of two new stadiums and public funding should be a non-starter.

Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky signs free agent deal with Bills – NBC Sports Chicago - The former first-round draft pick will backup Josh Allen

Ex-Bears QB Mitch Trubisky set for return to Bills in free agency - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bills were Trubisky’s first team after the Bears moved on from him at the end of the 2020 season.

Bills get significant salary cap savings as Von Miller agrees to restructure contract - NBC Sports - Bills pass rusher Von Miller has agreed to renegotiate his contract, giving the Bills significant salary cap relief.

Mitch Trubisky goes back to Buffalo - NBC Sports - Mitchell Trubisky is going back to Buffalo.

Good Morning Football goes dark March 29, returns later this year after move to L.A. - NBC Sports - Various reports emerged on Wednesday regarding the short- and long-term future of Good Morning Football, NFL Network’s studio show that launched in 2016.

Cowboys won’t make a position designation when picking up the Micah Parsons fifth-year option - NBC Sports - When picking up the fifth-year option of defensive standout Micah Parsons, the Cowboys won’t designate him as a linebacker.

Matthew Judon: We have seen Mac Jones be a good QB when he’s “comfortable” - NBC Sports - The Patriots likely draft a quarterback with the third overall pick.

Report: Bills talking to Mitch Trubisky about return - NBC Sports - Quarterback Mitch Trubisky doesn’t have to wait until next week to sign with a new team and he’s reportedly talking to a former employer about a return engagement.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears and Josh Jacobs have ‘mutual interest’ - Windy City Gridiron - Another big money back linked to the Bears.

Gabriel: What can we expect the Chicago Bears to do in Free Agency? - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel has some thoughts on what the Bears could do in free agency.

Quarterback carousel prediction roundtable - Windy City Gridiron - We’ve had some quarterback debates here at WCG the last few weeks, but with the 2024 League year opening one week from today, we want you to make your final prediction on a few QB questions.

2024 Chicago Bears Mock Offseason Results: Fields traded to dark horse - Windy City Gridiron - Check out the new and improved 2024 Chicago Bears!

