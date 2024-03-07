Matt Eberflus and Matt LaFleur: Photo-Caption Extravangaza!

The Photo-Caption Extravangaza was a staple of WCG’s early years, with its own section and everything. We’d spy an interesting picture in our Getty or USA Today images queue and ask you guys to drop a funny caption.

It’s been a long time since we’ve fired one off, but with last night’s courtside conversation between Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus and Green Bay Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur getting so much traction, I wanted to bring the fun over here.

What were the two Matts discussing at Marquette’s Senior Night? Give us your best caption for the above photo!

Also, are you guys cool with these “rival” coaches having a friendly chat?

In case you missed it, Eberflus was there because his youngest daughter is a high school senior looking for a college to attend, and Marquette is one of her finalists. If you were wondering, the #2 ranked UConn Huskies beat the #8 ranked Marquette Golden Eagles, 74 to 67.