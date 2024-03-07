REPORT: Chicago Bears sign Jaylon Johnson to 4-year extension

Jaylon Johnson will be a Chicago Bears in 2024.

Johnson will also be a Bear for 2025, 2026 and 2027.

Multiple reports have surfaced that the Chicago Bears have in fact signed Jaylon Johnson to a 4-year extension. The Bears had previously tagged Johnson prior to Tuesday’s deadline, but were able to finalize the extension just 48 hours later.

Multiple outlets are reporting a 4-year deal that would pay Johnson $19 million a year totaling $76 million over the course of the contract.

Jaylon Johnson is getting $60 million in the first three years of the deal, including $54 million guaranteed, per source. He can potentially hit the market again at age 28. https://t.co/yWVVxTxemp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024

According to Schefter, the contract will average $20 million a season for the first three years. Johnson will earn $28 million in cash this year and the $54 million that has been reported is the total guarantees in the contract. The contract’s full guarantee is $43.8 million. That puts Johnson above Jalen Ramsey’s $43.7 million and just below the full guarantees of Marshon Lattimore and Denzel Ward.

The move gives the Bears stability for one of the top young secondaries in the league. Johnson is now locked up through 2027. Tyrique Stevenson is locked up through 2026. And Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon are locked up through 2025.

UPDATE: It’s official.