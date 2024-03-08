Chicago Bears Free Agency Extravaganza! 2024 Edition - Defensive Line

‘Tis the season around the NFL. Free Agency draws near, as many fans around Chicago Bears nation await word on what Halas Hall intends to do during year three under GM Ryan Poles. Last year saw no shortage of fireworks.

Before free agency even began, the historic trade between the Carolina Panthers and the Chicago Bears involving the first overall pick went down. Then, once free agency kicked off, players like Tremaine Edmunds, Nate Davis, and TJ Edwards were signed within the first hour. There was a lot more that went on behind the scenes with other players as well...

This year features a similar opportunity for massive changes and an early trade as well. On March 4th a trade was announced that will send former Buffalo Bills veteran OL Ryan Bates to Chicago for the Bears’ 2024 5th round pick. The deal does not become official until the new league year kicks off on March 11th.

Additionally, we’ve already seen one sizeable transaction made with the contract extension for All-Pro CB Jaylon Johnson. The value of that deal is just short of $20M per year — $19.1 to be exact — with a $13M cap hit in 2024. Previously the Bears opened the offseason with over $80M total in space.

I’m starting with the side of the ball where I believe the big bucks are headed - defense. We’ve got a couple rumored targets already identified by various sources, and I’ve long been in the mindset they’re making at least one splash to their defensive line. Especially at defensive end.

Defensive End

The arrival of Montez Sweat at the trade deadline proved to be a boon in the biggest way this past season. The Pro Bowler ended his season as the club leader in sacks—for two different teams. He’s also locked up on a nice four-year deal worth $98M in total value after the Bears surrendered their second-round pick—40th overall—to the Washington Commanders. Now, tell me again how that was a bad deal.

But what if I told you he’s never been the only big addition eyeballed by Ryan Poles at DE? He attempted twice, per numerous sources, to land Brian Burns from the Carolina Panthers. Once during the trade negotiations with Carolina for the first overall pick, then during the trade deadline. Had Brian Burns not been dealt the non-exclusive franchise tag I have every confidence to say a third attempt might have been on the table.

While it is unfortunate to see Brian Burns no longer a (real) possibility for the Bears, that will not dissuade me from my prevailing thought. Based on Eric Washington’s comments during his presser to build the league’s best pass rush, one that will be primarily driven through their front four, a major signing is on it’s way.

The first player on this list — and rumored target at that — not only has been linked multiple times to the Bears dating back to last year. He’s officially a free agent once the new league year starts. And a very familiar face who wore such an ugly shade of purple for the last few years.

Danielle Hunter — Minnesota Vikings (Rumored Target)

The Bears’ fascination with Danielle Hunter can be traced back to last August. The former 3-time All-Pro defender has produced exceptional numbers within several different schemes and fronts that have been on display in Minnesota. He’s been, perhaps, the most consistent harbinger of chaos from the edge in recent years. This has drawn GM Ryan Poles’ attention.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune has suggested on several different occasions that the Bears’ interest in the former Minnesota Vikings’ star pass rusher has been real. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN has also recently linked Danielle Hunter to the Bears. David Kaplan has suggested this to be a possibility as well, and allegedly, the Bears did attempt to sign him before he ultimately agreed to his one-year deal to stay in Minnesota. They also inquired about him during the trade deadline.

Thanks to a clause in that one-year deal, he was not a candidate to be assigned the franchise tag. He’s guaranteed to hit the market, and that market will surely get hot pretty quickly. Whichever deal he elects to sign won’t be cheap.

That is where the Bears come in. They’re in serious need for another difference maker to pair with Montez Sweat at the bookends of their defense after Yannick Ngakoue ended his season prematurely with a torn ACL, and is not likely to be re-signed this offseason. You can never have enough good pass rushers, and even while approaching 30 years of age, there’s plenty left in the tank. Which would also be a first for Ryan Poles.

As of the writing of this article there have been zero (0) multi-year contracts worth substantial money signed between the Bears and veteran free agents who are at or over the 30-year barrier in age. That very well could change this offseason as the Bears move to build on top of the foundation that has been established. They’re firmly looking towards winning now.

The idea of designating a significant portion of their cap space to their DE positions is not unheard of. It’s a premium position that requires both premium resources and premium results. Pairing a disruptive tandem together on the edges of their defense has been in the cards for a while now. Consider this my top potential “splash” signing of this offseason.

Jonathan Greenard — Houston Texans

You will rarely see me turn any opportunity down when considering the possibility of adding a former Florida Gator to the Chicago Bears. And, if I do... you might want to key in on that. This a name I’ve heard the fanbase kick around for the last couple months. One of our comrades, Greg Gabriel, has been a staunch supporter of his as well.

Much like Danielle Hunter, Jonathan Greenard is one of the few players expected to be available who’s been productive and has played extensively within both a 4-3 and a 3-4 front. His rookie season was spent in a 3-4 alignment as an OLB in a two-point stance under Romeo Crennel. The following two seasons as a pro featured most of his time being spent as a “freak” DE under Lovie Smith and his Tampa-2 concepts, then another year within a 4-3 under DeMeco Ryans.

There are schematic similarities to consider, and he also won’t cost a fortune compared to Danielle Hunter. We will highlight quite a few players later.

Now here is where I am a bit iffy on the prospect of signing Greenard. On one hand, he had a career year with 12.5 sacks, 22 QB hits, and finally played like the defender I remembered watching at The Swamp in Gainesville, Fl. On the other hand... he had 10.5 sacks and 19 QB hits for the previous three seasons combined, including 8.0 sacks in 2021. The simple reason is he just hasn’t been able to finish a full season yet.

Ryan Poles’ preference has been avoiding any serious financial obligations being made towards players who have lengthy or serious injury histories. As the old phrase has been coined, “the best ability is availability.” Time remains to be seen where the prospects of signing Jonathan Greenard truly lie.

A.J. Epenesa — Buffalo Bills

Where there have been no known sources or insiders to confirm or deny interest, this is the first player on my list who has obvious connections to the Bears’ defensive staff. New defensive coordinator Eric Washington spent a great deal of time developing the former Iowa Hawkeye and Buffalo Bills DE into a well-rounded defender. He’s become very consistent in each of the last two years, totaling 13 sacks, along with 20 QB hits and 14 TFLs.

When discussing prototypical fits for Matt Eberflus’ defense this one checks the boxes. He’s got great size at over 6’6” and 260lbs, to go with a great motor and proven ability to contribute on all three downs. It helps that he would be coming to a defense with nearly identical concepts like he saw in Buffalo.

As it stands the Bills literally have zero cash on hand to utilize in maintaining their roster. I also do not expect for A.J. to command a major deal, as he has yet to earn a full-time role as a starter. For what it’s worth A.J. Epenesa had the third most snaps at DE last season for the Buffalo Bills with 436. This was largely due to Von Miller’s injury, while former Bears first rounder Leonard Floyd teamed up with Greg Rousseau at over 600 snaps each.

The lack of starts — 4 total in 4 years — for a guy who’s been stuck in an off-the-bench type role is something I flag when evaluating this potential addition. Much like another player to be discussed later, I’m very weary about the prospect of handing him a contract that will justify a major role in the starting lineup financially. I’ll explain that later part in the next paragraph.

Free agency in general has produced a history of the biggest flops when a rotational guy gets handed both serious money and serious playing time in comparison to their previous stop. Do I think A.J. Epenesa can earn a starting role somewhere? I certainly do. Do I know he will be successful in such a role? That remains to be seen. It’s a gamble that, admittedly, I feel one team will ponder to make when free agency kicks off in earnest.

There will always be a few guys who earn themselves a historic payday during this time of year.

Bryce Huff — New York Jets

This is another guy who plenty of people project to have a big role somewhere in the league within the next couple weeks. Much like A.J. Epenesa above, Bryce Huff has been a key cog within a rotation up front on defense. There is one notable difference between each player.

Unlike A.J. Epenesa, Bryce Huff simply exploded last season. On 480 snaps we witnessed Bryce putting up 10 QB sacks and an absurd 21 QB hits to go with 10 TFLs. That season alone doubled his career totals in almost every category. His kind of ascent to end a contract year will guarantee him a decent payday. There’s just one thing about the suggestion the Bears should make a serious run at him.

The deal with Huff is, aside from my overall aversion to handing players big money for just one big season, he’s not a great fit on paper for Matt Eberflus’ defense. He doesn’t have the length or size preferred for ends in their base alignment. Couple that with Eric Washington’s arrival as well as his preference for bigger guys at DE and the bad fit looks even worse.

He’s also clearly not someone who’s been trusted in obvious run situations. Robert Saleh and the Jets made it a point to keep him off the field until it became advantageous to have their best pass rush package in the lineup. His 134 snaps against the run were a career high for him in 2023. Compare that to his previous season in 2022 where he had just 16 such snaps total. That’s a major issue to my eyes.

If the Bears can somehow find a way to land him on a smallish type of deal as a rotational guy then sign me up. If you’re asking me to pay him a starter’s salary... I’m looking elsewhere. Whomever they sign to be the starter adjacent from Montez Sweat must be a guy who can be trusted to play on all three downs.

Chase Young — San Francisco 49ers (and Washington Commanders)

Remember him? You know, the defensive end fans yelled at Ryan Poles for passing on during the trade deadline and then opting to trade for his teammate? Life surely has a funny way of providing glorious receipts to keep in one’s inventory.

To make some people feel more at ease, the likely reason why the Bears did not pull the trigger on Chase Young was due to his medicals not being within satisfaction. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again — Bears GM Ryan Poles takes those matters and evaluations seriously. If he’s not convinced you’re 100% in the clear then it’s doubtful an offer will be extended.

The previous injury concerns and then a steep drop off in production once traded to a team with such a loaded front on defense has me saying “no” on any thought of handing him a major contract. I’m sure the Washington Commanders are enjoying the 3rd round compensatory pick gained during that trade.

Other notable free agents:

Now we’re headed to the big boys.

Defensive Tackles

Last year the Bears made several attempts at landing a defensive tackle during the initial wave in free agency. This included a run at current Seattle Seahawks D-lineman Dre’Mont Jones, who simply got a contract offer Ryan Poles wasn’t willing to match in the bidding process. Additionally, an effort to sign Javon Hargrave was made, which fell apart for the same reason. This could be said for several other veterans as well.

Ultimately, we’d see Andrew Billings signed initially to a one-year deal, and then Gervon Dexter Sr. was drafted in the 2nd round of the 2023 draft. By the end of the regular season those two emerged as the Bears’ most dominant combination between the all important 3-tech (Gervon) and shade (Andrew). Andrew earned himself a two-year extension and he’s firmly entrenched in the starting lineup. But Gervon’s own emergence at 3-tech in particular is why I somewhat doubt they’re looking to spend on a DT this year.

“Not so fast,” says those in the know.

To my surprise, we already have early reports that at least one big-named veteran at DT is under consideration for the Bears. Whether that actually turns out to be the case during opening day is another matter entirely. The importance of stacking an already decent unit up front with more blue chips is very evident here.

Christian Wilkins — Miami Dolphins (Rumored Target)

We’ll start things off with someone who many people consider to be the most coveted player on the market. A few people who attended the scouting combine mentioned that this possibility has some legs to it. Aside from my own feelings on promoting Gervon Dexter Sr. to the full time role as their starting 3-tech DT, I can see why this might happen.

First and plainly, he’s just that good of a football player. Despite having lined up at almost every technique between 0 and 5, he’s been dominant against the run and especially in collapsing the pocket on passing downs. Last season saw him record 9.0 sacks and 23(!!!) QB hits — both career highs — while playing for an old friend of the Chicago Bears in Vic Fangio.

Quite frankly, there’s not really a reason to actually pass on him besides the cop-out of “financial management.” With the Bears most likely spending more big bucks at the defensive end position, I just don’t see them pulling off a splash at DT through free agency. I have a suspicion he’s set to reunite with Vic Fangio and join the Philadelphia Eagles in the very near future. But... stranger things have happened.

Chris Jones — Kansas City Chiefs

“How do you not have Chris Jones as the first player on your list?”

To address that pink elephant it’s due to the fact he’s set to turn 30 this season. When looking back at the history of big signings at DT for players of his age or older, bad things happen. Again, we have yet to see Ryan Poles hand out big contracts to players on the verge of or have already turned 30 by the beginning of the season.

However, this is also Chris Jones, a 5-time All-Pro player we’re talking about. So of course he should be an option if the Bears do think about dropping a bank at the DT position.

He also has the most powerful connection of any pending free agent set to hit the open market — Ryan Poles scouted him in person while both were together at Kansas City. It’s pretty notable that he shared the same collegiate DL coach (Sean Spencer) who developed Gervon Dexter Sr. as well. There’s the blatantly obvious fit for the Bears’ defensive front at 3-tech.

I will be shocked if this happens. But, shocked only in a good way.

Sheldon Rankins — Houston Texans

There were a few reports last spring where the Bears, at the minimum, sniffed around Sheldon Rankins during the first phase of free agency. Another player who’s on the verge of turning 30, he did post the best season of his career since 2018 while he was with the New Orleans Saints. I’d imagine him as an ideal player to plug into the rotation with Gervon Dexter Sr. taking the lion’s share of reps at 3-tech.

Justin Jones — Chicago Bears

I rarely discuss the prospects of re-signing veteran free agents during my extravaganza series. Considering what Justin Jones did last season, I decided to deviate from my previous policy. And this is something that I can see happening.

When he first arrived in the Windy City, it was as the result of being the backup option to Larry Ogunjobi when that deal fell apart due to a failed physical. I had a bit of a mixed reaction, as while his size and movement skills could work as a 3-tech, I’ve never been a fan of asking a true 5-tech end to make the conversion into a 3-tech DT. It is a much harder transition to make than advertised.

In 2022 the results were a mixed bag. In 2023, the results were pretty decent. It was by far the best season of his career, as he reset personal records all across the board. Am I completely onboard with him returning to the Bears in 2024?

Now that is something I’m not entirely sure of. If he were to come back, then I’d say it’s only to be in a rotation behind Gervon Dexter Sr. — notice a trend? — as the first DT off the bench. But knowing his previous and quality experience as a 5-tech end, he will certainly attract offers from different teams outside of Chicago. He’s earned himself the right to seek a nice payday.

Javon Kinlaw — San Francisco 49ers

The writing has been on the wall for a pending divorce between Javon Kinlaw and the San Francisco 49ers. 49ers GM John Lynch declined to pick up the 2020 first rounder’s 5th year option after sinking a fat contract into Javon Hargrave in the most unexpected signing of last year. It didn’t help matters at all that he was dressed for only 10 games between 2021 and 2022 due to knee injuries.

In 2023, he rebounded quite nicely, and I do believe he still possesses enough potential to have teams interested. Javon Kinlaw has the prototypical size and disruptive first step Matt Eberflus craves for his 3-tech DTs. While not a full-time starter for the 49ers last season he did finish the full year healthy and didn’t show any noticeable concerns.

Still, the documented injury history could be seen as a showstopper for Ryan Poles. I’d be interested to see him on a 1-year deal to add into the mix that Matt Eberflus loves to rotate on a regular basis.

Other notable free agents:

Grover Stewart — Indianapolis Colts

Sebastian Joseph — San Francisco 49ers

Jordan Elliot — Cleveland Browns

Quinton Jefferson — New York Jets

Leki Fotu — Arizona Cardinals

Up next we will have the back half of the defense between the linebackers and the secondary.