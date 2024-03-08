The Bear’s Den, March 8, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

2024 Mock Draft: Bears take Caleb Williams, nab pass rusher after trading down – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears general manager Ryan Poles picks his guy, Caleb Williams, with the No. 1 pick while trading back from No. 9 and adding a pass rusher

Bears QB Justin Fields new favorite to start for Vikings in 2024 – NBC Sports Chicago - Most draft experts and NFL insiders expect Bears GM Ryan Poles to trade Justin Fields and pick Caleb Williams

Roster Move: Bears agree to contract extension with Jaylon Johnson - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Thursday agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with cornerback Jaylon Johnson.

Bears promote Karen B. Murphy to EVP of stadium development, COO - ChicagoBears.com - Longtime Bears executive Karen B. Murphy has been promoted to executive vice president of stadium development and chief operating officer. Murphy’s passion for Chicago, drive to innovate and eagerness to break barriers will continue to fuel her commitment

Meka White Morris joins Bears as EVP of revenue, chief business officer - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Thursday hired Meka White Morris to serve as the club’s executive vice president of revenue and chief business officer. Morris, who comes from the Minnesota Twins, will utilize her deep passion for sports and extensive sports business experience.

New lakefront Bears stadium would require public funding - 670 - The Bears’ proposal for a domed stadium on the lakefront has private and public funds as well as public improvements to the Museum Campus, according to a new report.

Jaylon Johnson agrees to four-year deal with Bears - NBC Sports - Chicago had placed the franchise tag on Johnson earlier this week.

Bears, CB Jaylon Johnson agree to contract extension - Chicago Sun-Times - They agreed to a four-year contract worth $76 million, sources confirmed Thursday. He’ll get $54.4 million guaranteed.

Bears free agency primer: Breaking down team needs, potential fits - Chicago Sun-Times - Here’s a primer on where the Bears stand entering the start of the free agent tampering period Monday, when teams and agents can agree to contracts before the league year begins Wednesday.

Jaylon Johnson: Chicago Bears reach 4-extension with Pro Bowl CB - Chicago Tribune - Two days after applying the franchise tag to Jaylon Johnson, the Chicago Bears finalized terms of a four-year, $76 million extension with a reported $43 million in guaranteed money.

Jaylon Johnson lands long-term deal with Bears after receiving franchise tag: Source - The Athletic - Johnson, 24, is coming off the best season of his four-year career in Chicago. He picked off four passes, returning one for a touchdown.

Bears roster tiers: DJ Moore, Montez Sweat give team strongest foundation since ’18 - The Athletic - Our annual exercise of organizing the Bears’ roster into tiers shows that GM Ryan Poles has accumulated depth and more foundational players.

Bears to sign Jaylon Johnson to contract extension, per source – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears GM Ryan Poles will sign his star cornerback to a new, long-term deal

Lions poised to let special teams stalwart Chase Lucas test free agency - NBC Sports - One of the Lions' top special teams players is set to test free agency.

Andy Reid “hoping” Chiefs can get deal done with Chris Jones - NBC Sports - Defensive tackle Chris Jones posted a photo on social media Thursday of Andy Reid celebrating the Super Bowl victory with him.

Mitch Trubisky: Signing with Bills was a no-brainer, felt like coming home - NBC Sports - Mitchell Trubisky believes backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo is the perfect fit for him at this stage in his career.

Householder: Chicago Bears stadium update - Domed lakefront stadium now planned - Windy City Gridiron - The latest reports have the team staying put in Chicago

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears sign Jaylon Johnson to 4-year, $76 million extension - Windy City Gridiron - Ryan Poles locks up Jaylon Johnson on a multiyear extension prior to free agency.

Wiltfong: Matt Eberflus and Matt LaFleur - Photo-Caption Extravangaza! - Windy City Gridiron - Bears and Packers coaches hanging out? What’s next? Dogs and cats living together! Mass hysteria!

NFL free agency rankings 2024: Top 10 players at every position - SBNation.com - Let’s rank the best 2024 NFL free agents at every position.

