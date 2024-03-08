Report: Bears re-sign Patrick Scales, announce two roster moves

As first reported by the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Chicago Bears have re-signed 36-year-old long snapper Patrick Scales, who is the longest-tenured Bear with 120 career games played, which is tied for 55th all-time. ESPN’s Courtney Cronin had the contract details as a one-year veteran salary benefit deal worth $1.21 million and $985K guaranteed.

Bears PR Tweeted that they have re-negotiated/extended wide receiver Collin Johnson and signed free agent safety Tavarius Moore.

The 26-year-old Johnson (6’6”, 222 pounds) played in three games last season for the Bears after spending much of the year on the practice squad.

Moore (27) last played in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers in 2022, where he was originally a third-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He missed all of 2021 with an Achilles injury but bounced back to play in over 250 snaps in ‘22. During his four years with the ‘Niners, he played in 61 games with 13 starts.

He signed to play with the Packers in 2023, but a preseason knee injury landed him on injured reserve. Green Bay released the 6’, 200-pounder with an injury settlement before the season started, and he is apparently good to go to compete for a spot in Chicago.