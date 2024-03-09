Chicago Bears Free Agency Extravaganza! 2024 Edition - Linebackers and Secondary

We’re just a few days away from the beginning of the legal tampering pre-negotiation period of the 2024 NFL league year and free agency period. In the first part of the series I highlighted options the Chicago Bears can and might already be looking into for beefing up their D-line. This next portion will cover the back half of the Bears’ defense.

But first...

33 is here to stay



We have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension with @NBAxJay1 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 7, 2024

I just had to post that after a good number of people felt convinced he was being traded at the deadline. And, to make things better, his cap hit for the Bears this year is at a cheap $13M. It will then raise to over $21M for each of the following three seasons.

They also signed Tavarius Moore during the time this article was bring written. Which, if I’m being completely honest, doesn’t really move the needle for me. He’s squarely a player who’s destined to reunite with Richard Hightower on special teams.

Considering that GM Ryan Poles already invested a ton of money at linebacker last year, and now has long-term stability at corner as well, that truly leaves safety as the only position to really dive deep into. I suspect a huge move that won’t break the bank financially will be happening at this position in the near future.

Safeties

The Bears made a painful but understandable business decision when they released former All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson after years of frustration and injuries derailed an otherwise excellent career. His level of play just did not match the level of contract he was on for the last few years. This is life in the NFL. And “NFL” stands for “Not For Long.”

Of course, the result of that business decision is the Bears currently have a vacancy at free safety. Jaquan Brisker, the promising 3rd-year starter at strong safety, is left as the most experienced player patrolling the deep zones past cornerback depth. It’s almost intentional with how obvious a signing will happen to address this need.

They also couldn’t have picked a better year to pull this trigger. This is a loaded, if not bloated market right now. It’s deep enough to where it will drive the contractual values down on even the most tantalizing of options. It could ultimately force a lot of excellent players to take smaller 2-year deals when the dust settles.

I’m starting this off with a name who is very familiar with head coach Matt Eberflus.

Julian Blackmon — Indianapolis Colts (Rumored Target)

This is a possibility that, from the way I understand it, is picking up steam as a credible option. He spent the first two years of his career playing for Matt Eberflus while the later was serving as the defensive coordinator of the Colts. The former 3rd round pick out of Utah also played collegiate football with Jaylon Johnson as the pair of Utes would get drafted within hours of each other in the 2020 NFL Draft.

To say this potential signing connects a bunch of dots is an understatement. It would provide to the Bears with a near perfect fit for what’s needed at free safety - a dynamic playmaker who’s dependable in coverage and would move back to his more natural position in Chicago. Starting in 2022 he spent more time playing in the box following Matt Eberflus’ departure.

Enter Gus Bradley and a position switch to strong safety. To be fair he also had the most productive season of his career in 2023, coming away with 4 interceptions and 8 more pass deflections. The versatility to play either strong or free safety only adds more value in the first place.

The primary reason why I will not say it’s a perfect fit is because of a few injury concerns. He did suffer a torn Achilles tendon to end his 2021 season after just games. He then missed the final two games of the 2023 season with a shoulder injury. However, he’s also turning 26 years old, and rebounded strongly after his nasty injury in 2021. This could be one of the rare exceptions Ryan Poles considers regarding players with an injury history.

Provided that Julian Blackmon checks out okay in his physical, and the money does not turn outrageous, this feels like a comfortable move to fix the issue at free safety.

Xavier McKinney — New York Giants (Rumored Target)

Now I present to you all my absolute favorite free agent option of them all for this year. Regardless of position. As I chirped on my personal Twitter account — I refuse to call it by the ludicrous “X” branding nonsense — this is a player that simply checks every box Ryan Poles could want in a potential long-term signing.

There’s also belief from the New York Giants media, namely Pat Leonard of the Daily News, that the Bears are potentially in the mix for the former Alabama Crimson Tide. Needless to say, Xavier McKinney would make a ton of sense.

The 24-year-old ballhawk has registered 9 interceptions and 27 pass deflections in his young career while providing respectable run support as a true free safety. In 2023 he finished alongside linebacker Bobby Okereke as the only two defenders not to miss a single snap for the New York Giants last season. This is not to say it’s been all sunshine and rainbows — much like the player above, he’s missing some time due to various injuries.

For his rookie season — as a 2nd round pick in the 2020 NFL draft no less — he spent time on injured reserve with a broken foot. Then in 2022 he suffered an accident on an ATV which resulted in a fractured hand. Despite the setbacks he came back to finish out each of those seasons.

Normally I would say Xavier McKinney could command a gigantic contract for a young safety just entering the prime of their career. With the current amount of bloating being experienced on the market, it’s entirely realistic to see him taking a 2-year or 3-year deal at most. Get it done, Ryan Poles. It’s time to cook.

Jordan Poyer — Buffalo Bills

Our next player is one who has a personal connection of his own with the current Bears defensive staff. Eric Washington, the former Bills defensive line coach, has taken over in Chicago as the Bears’ new defensive coordinator. This also marks the first of what I’ll call “the star studded trio” when considering options at safety.

The 10-year veteran has played a lot of ball in his career. While he did not become a full-time starter until 2017, he originally arrived into the league as a 7th round pick out of Oregon State in 2013 by the Philadelphia Eagles. He was waived and then claimed off waivers by the Cleveland Browns during his rookie season. Once arriving to the Buffalo Bills in 2017 he became a mainstay for their defense.

Poyer’s accolades include being named as a 2021 First-Team All-Pro and 2022 Pro Bowler. My one issue with this idea, and this goes for a good number of options on the market, is his age. Just how much quality football does he have left to play, considering he had a quiet 2023 season? There were times where he did not look remotely close to being the usual enforcer on the field.

If the Bears are looking for a seasoned, experienced starter to plug in at free safety, you can do a lot worse than Jordan Poyer. I just don’t see this happening because of his age.

Jamal Adams — Seattle Seahawks

Man... what the hell happened to Jamal? That is the very first thought of which pops into my head when thinking back on how ridiculous of a player he once was.

The 3-time All-Pro safety for both the New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks has absolutely fallen off a cliff in terms of health and on field production. When he was drafted in 2017 we all figured it was just a matter of time before he’d take over the league. In 2018 he secured his first nominations as a First Team All-Pro and Pro Bowl defender.

But then... there was the notorious trade of 2020. The Seahawks sent two whole 1st round picks, a 3rd round pick, and safety Bradley McDougald for the young All-Pro in Jamal Adams and a 4th round pick in return. Hours later, Jamal Adams would be signed to the biggest contract for the safety of its time. Fast forward to 2024 and the Seahawks released him while taking a $20.8M dead cap charge. Ouch.

I think I speak for everyone when suggesting this possibility makes zero sense for Chicago. Ball production is the single biggest grading criteria Matt Eberflus utilizes when assessing defensive backs and linebackers. Jamal Adams might be the best blitzing safety I’ve seen since Troy Polomalu. Otherwise, he’s done jack squat the last three seasons.

Justin Simmons — Denver Broncos

Want to talk about a complete disaster of a football team right now? Enter the Denver Broncos, stage right. Their cap space nightmare will only get worse once Russell Wilson’s contract officially hits the books on the midnight of March 11th.

As a result, they had no choice but to release their biggest star on defense. Justin Simmons might have the best football resume of any player to be featured on this year’s list. We’re talking about a player with 30 career interceptions and 64 pass deflections since entering the league in 2016. The only player who went toe-to-toe with him as the league’s best free safety has been... Eddie Jackson. And that was obviously when Eddie was healthy.

Once again we are faced with the all-too-familiar question as to whether he’s seen as being worth the money considering he too has passed 30 years of age. It also won’t surprise me if he opts to sign with someone he believes will be a contender this coming season. Great players like him rarely ever hit the market.

Other notable free agents:

As a sidenote, I would include Budda Baker, but the Arizona Cardinals have not made their decision on his contract yet.

The remaining two position groups — cornerbacks and linebackers — are where I feel we will see just depth signings taking place. The starters are set all across the board for now and the long term. So for the sake of fun I’ll highlight the biggest names to hit the market.

Cornerbacks

Having Jaylon Johnson locked up for the next four years at a very reasonable rate is one thing. To have him paired with another potential star in Tyrique Stevenson, a fantastic nickel in Kyler Gordon, and excellent depth led by Terrell Smith, makes this the best group of corners I’ve ever seen homegrown in Chicago. And I mean “ever.”

Let’s take a quick peak over who’s left in the free agency landscape...

Jerry Jacobs — Detroit Lions

I’m starting this off with a young player who’s seen a quick ascent into potentially earning a big payday. He’s also a familiar face that I’m sure would prefer not to face DJ Moore twice a year...

His snap counts and starts have increased every season, with 12 starts and 744 snaps registered for the 2023 season. The former undrafted free agent gradually earned the trust of the Detroit Lions’ defensive staff and their gamble paid off with the discovery of a play-making gem. Whether or not he returns to the Motor City remains to be seen.

J.C. Jackson — New England Patriots (and Los Angeles Chargers)

Remember in my previous article where I mentioned my aversion to handing out big contracts to players after just one big season? J.C. Jackson serves as another disastrous reminder of the potential consequences for such decisions. And we’re talking about an all-time bad flop here.

In 2022 we would see Tom Telesco sign J.C. Jackson to a mega deal shortly after acquiring Khalil Mack — remember him? — to effectively win free agency for that off-season. He wound up playing just a total of 7 games before getting sent back home to the New England Patriots, which gave us all that familiar “Bill Belichick galaxy brain reclamation move” vibe. Except... he remained bad enough for Darth Hoodie to give up on completely before the end of the season.

I will be very surprised if he sees another substantial payday anytime soon.

Kenny Moore — Indianapolis Colts

Admittedly, this is the one guy that I wondered if the Bears considered as a backup plan in the event everything between the organization and Jaylon Johnson turned sour. His best season as a pro came in 2021, when he played under Matt Eberflus’ concepts and logged his lone Pro Bowl appearance so far in his career. Otherwise, he’s been a rocksteady boundary corner since making his debut in 2017.

Ahkello Witherspoon — Los Angeles Rams

Originally a member of the San Francisco 49ers, the former 2017 3rd round pick eventually spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers and then the Los Angeles Rams in an effort to rebuild his career. After starting all 17 games last season, he’s positioned himself to cash in once negotiations get underway. His medical history presents itself with a bit of risk, but he’ll be signed by a team needing quality depth if not a cost effective option as a starter.

Kendall Fuller — Washington Commanders

The younger brother to former Bears All-Pro corner Kyle has entered the free agency landscape once again. It will be interesting to see if the Washington Commanders, who easily have the most cap space of any team this year, will have any serious thoughts of bringing him back. In an otherwise soft market for corners, I’d imagine he should do pretty well for himself.

Other notable free agents:

Darious Williams — Los Angeles Chargers

Patrick Peterson — Pittsburgh Steelers

Stephon Gilmore — Dallas Cowboys

Kristian Fulton — Tennessee Titans

Amik Robertson — Los Angeles Rams

Linebackers

Just like cornerback I don’t feel there’s going to be any notable movement at linebacker this offseason. Tremaine Edmunds and TJ Edwards were both wrapped up contractually within the first hour of free agency last year, and that tandem produced excellent results once everyone was settled in. Team them up with Jack Sanborn and that’s one of the best off-ball linebacker corps in the league.

Unlike cornerback, this group is very deep with young talent, and we might see some major spending made by teams outside of Chicago.

Patrick Queen — Baltimore Ravens

Knowing the Baltimore Ravens, I feel it’s only a matter of time before they figure out how to bring their young star linebacker back for more fun with Roquan Smith. However, Patrick will be wise to at least test the market while he can, as there will not be a shortage of suitors. The Houston Texans, in particular, seem like the obvious choice as a team looking to jumpstart the next phase of their rebuild.

Devin White — Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bucs are currently in a salary cap crunch as they actively work towards securing quarterback Baker Mayfield for another season. Because of that factor, I feel it will be very hard to see them lock up a young stud like Devin for the long term, particularly since they used their limited cap space on a new deal for receiver Mike Evans and assigned the non-exclusive franchise tag to Antoine Winfield Jr.

Could the Washington Commanders or Tennessee Titans look to add him into their rebuilding efforts? Remains to be seen, but he will get paid.

Bobby Wagner — Seattle Seahawks

The savvy veteran stands as one of the few remaining faces league-wide from the “Legion of Boom” defense we saw in Seattle for most of the mid-to-late 2010 decade. He’s most certainly going to be chasing for another ring before he decides to retire. Perhaps the Philadelphia Eagles will come calling for his help at linebacker.

Willie Gay Jr. — Kansas City Chiefs

The defending Super Bowl champions have quite a few notable pieces to their defense hitting the free agent market. One such player is Willie Gay Jr., who has proven themselves to be a decent player despite the relatively low production on paper. Whether they can find a way to open enough cap space for his return is another matter entirely.

Eric Kendricks — Los Angeles Chargers

This Chargers defense would be unstoppable on Madden with all the star talent acquired during Tom Telesco’s final 4 years on the job. Sadly, this isn’t Madden, and this Chargers defense was absolutely terrible. Eric Kendricks was another reminder as to why it’s a risky gamble to sign any veteran over 30 years of age to serious money.

And with that comes the conclusion for the free agency options on defense. Next up, the offensive trenches.