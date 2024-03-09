The Bear’s Den, March 9, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Bears re-sign Patrick Scales, longest-tenured player – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears re-sign Patrick Scales to one-year deal, bringing back the team’s longest-tenured player.

Bears re-sign LS Patrick Scales to one-year deal - Bears Wire USA Today - Patrick Scales, the longest-tenured Bears player, is back for another season.

Report: Bears to re-sign long snapper Patrick Scales - 670 The Score - The Bears will re-sign long snapper Patrick Scales to a one-year deal, NFL Media reported. Scales is the longest-tenured play on the Bears’ roster.

Bears sign veteran safety Tarvarius Moore - 670 The Score - The Bears have signed veteran safety Tarvarius Moore, the team announced Friday afternoon. The team also renegotiated/extended a deal for receiver Collin Johnson.

Bears extend contract of WR Collin Johnson, sign DB Tavarius Moore - NBC Sports - The Bears signed wide receiver Collin Johnson to a contract extension and signed defensive back Tavarius Moore on Friday, the team announced.

College QB comparison: Justin Fields vs. Caleb Williams - WGN-TV - ...Until [the] hypothetical trade goes down, the debate remains — Fields or Williams? Let’s take a look at each and how their careers compared coming out of college heading into the NFL Draft.

How Justin Fields’ fate ties into Russell Wilson visits - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - As Russell Wilson visits the Pittsburgh Steelers, there are reports of Raiders interest in him and all of this could have an impact on where Justin Fields goes.

Pearson: Despite Ryan Bates signing, Bears would be wise to add another center - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - The Chicago Bears should still look at adding a center whether it be in free agency or through the draft despite trading for Ryan Bates.

Schrock: Jaylon Johnson contract extension two-way win for Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - Jaylon Johnson’s extension is further proof of the bright future that awaits the Bears.

Hajduk: Tanya Dreesen joins Bears as SVP of strategy and global affairs, chief of staff - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Friday hired Tanya Dreesen to serve as the club’s senior vice president of strategy and global affairs, chief of staff. Dreesen, who spent the last 15 years with the Minnesota Vikings, is eager to bring her vast sports partnership and marketing experience as well as admiration of Chicago to the club.

Finley: Bears sign safety Tarvarius Moore for special teams, depth - Chicago Sun-Times - Moore was a key special teams player for Bears coordinator Richard Hightower when the two were with the 49ers. Moore played 874 special teams snaps in their three seasons together.

Wiederer: Chicago Bears continue homework on QB Caleb Williams - After meeting with Caleb Williams at the NFL combine, the Chicago Bears are putting plans into place to further their relationship with the USC quarterback.

McCoppin: Suburban talks continue, amid possibility of city stadium - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears have resumed discussions about taxes with suburban schools, which could impact whether they build a stadium in Arlington Heights.

Kane: Chicago Bears add two executives to front-office staff - Chicago Tribune - Meka White Morris joined the Chicago Bears as executive vice president of revenue and chief business officer, while Tanya Dreesen was hired as senior vice president of strategy and global affairs and chief of staff.

Steelers release Allen Robinson - NBC Sports - Cornerback Patrick Peterson isn’t the only veteran being let go by the Steelers on Friday.

Report: Russell Wilson is visiting with Steelers now - NBC Sports - The quarterback met with the Giants on Thursday.

2024 NFL Draft: NFL awards 34 compensatory picks to 14 teams - NFL.com - The NFL announced on Friday that 34 compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft have been awarded to 14 teams.

Free agency roundtable: Who the Chicago Bears should sign - Windy City Gridiron - The new league year starts in a few days so our crew put together a splash signing, an under-the-radar signing and a player to avoid.

Duerrwaechter: Chicago Bears Free Agency Extravaganza! 2024 Edition Defensive Line - Windy City Gridiron - Free agency is officially set to begin on Monday in the NFL and ECD is bringing back his yearly primer.

Wiltfong: Bears re-sign Patrick Scales, announce two roster moves - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears are making moves just a few days away from the 2024 free agency frenzy!

