Chicago Bears 2024 NFL Draft Order is Official

With the league awarding their compensatory picks yesterday, the draft order is locked in, and we now know exactly where the Chicago Bears will be picking in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unsurprisingly, the Bears received no comp picks, and since 1994, the franchise has only been awarded 21 of them, which is tied with the Jaguars for the seventh fewest in the league.

Here’s where the Bears are slated to pick as of right now.

First round, 1st pick, 1st overall (From the Carolina Panthers)

First round, 9th pick, 9th overall

Third round, 11th pick, 75th overall

Fourth round, 10th pick, 109th overall

Fourth round, 22nd pick, 121st overall (From the Philadelphia Eagles)

The Bears will likely pick up another pick or two at some point, but if you were wondering where Chicago’s other 2024 picks went...

They sent their second-rounder to the Washington Commanders for Montez Sweat last year.

Their fifth-round pick will head to the Buffalo Bills when the Ryan Bates trade becomes official when the league year opens on Wednesday.

The Miami Dolphins own Chicago’s sixth-round pick from the Dan Feeney trade, and the New England Patriots have their seventh-rounder thanks to the N’Keal Harry trade.

This year’s Draft takes place from Detroit on Thursday, April 25, through April 27.