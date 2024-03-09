 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Making Monsters: Chicago Bears Free Agency Preview

Taylor Doll was joined by Aaron Leming to preview all the options the Chicago Bears have in free agency.

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. and Aaron Leming
Taylor Doll
/ new
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images

With NFL free agency just a couple of days away, Taylor Doll had to grab Aaron Leming, who does a fantastic job here at WCG, but also with 247 Sports’ Bear Report, to break down all the options for the Chicago Bears.

They recap the offseason while examining all the team’s current needs. They discuss some top options at several positions, some frugal directions they could take, possible trades, and which players could return.

Check out Taylor’s latest Making Monsters podcast as she and Aaron get you ready for the Bears' 2024 free agency.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

Chicago Bears Bottle Opener Cap Catcher Wall Sign

  • $30

Pop the top and let the cap drop. Cleanup after gameday in the fan cave is easy when you’ve got this Chicago Bears Bottle Opener Cap Catcher Wall Sign.

Your fan cave is not complete without this one, so use our promo code GRIDIRON10 for 10% off your order.

Next Up In News

Loading comments...