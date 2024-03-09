Making Monsters: Chicago Bears Free Agency Preview

With NFL free agency just a couple of days away, Taylor Doll had to grab Aaron Leming, who does a fantastic job here at WCG, but also with 247 Sports’ Bear Report, to break down all the options for the Chicago Bears.

They recap the offseason while examining all the team’s current needs. They discuss some top options at several positions, some frugal directions they could take, possible trades, and which players could return.

Check out Taylor’s latest Making Monsters podcast as she and Aaron get you ready for the Bears' 2024 free agency.

The WCG Podcast Channel is available anywhere you get your Podcasts, including platforms such as Apple, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Audacy, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Podbean, Audible, TuneIn, and many more, so be sure you subscribe wherever you get your audio!

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for all the WCG content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!