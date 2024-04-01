NFL Draft: The top three options for the Bears at nine overall

Smoke has been flying about the NFL draft prospects for months, and while most prove to be just that — smoke — some teams will discover some viable intel that could move prospects up or down their boards.

Free agency also has a big impact on how teams stack their boards, as does future draft classes, team salary cap health, scheme fit, and a whole slew of reasons why one team may have one player rated higher over another. This is why, in every draft, there are twists and turns that most never see coming.

That said, we asked some of the WCG crew to give their top three options for the Chicago Bears with their ninth overall pick, and here’s what we had to say.

Sam Householder: At number nine I think the Bears need to target one of the top remaining WRs. Rome Odunze doesn’t seem like you’re “settling” for the third-best WR prospect. Plus, with the unknown factor of Keenan Allen’s durability and contract beyond 2024, adding a top WR now is a good idea. After that, I think targeting the best available pass rusher is the most logical choice. If those options are exhausted, then definitely trading back, recouping picks, and targeting other positions later in the first where there could be value at G/C or even other WRs; in fact, trading back might be the best choice regardless of who is available (unless it’s a WR).

Josh Sunderbruch: I’m tempted to simply list Rome Odunze, Marvin Harrison jr, and Malik Nabers. That feels like a cheat, though, so we’ll call any of those three my first choice. My second choice is a trade-down that results in the Bears coming away with one of the top interior players in this draft (JPJ or Fautanu, basically, or maybe Frazier if it’s a deeper trade-down). My third choice is the best edge on the board at that point. Maybe Verse?

Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.: Rome Odunze seems to be the wideout that many mocks have still available at nine, so he’d be my top choice for the Bears. He’d line up at the X, with DJ Moore the Z, and Keenan Allen working from the slot. If the top three receivers are off the board, my next hope is for a trade. Move back, pick up another selection (or two), and take the best player available. If no trade partner can be found, then my third choice would be defensive end Jared Verse.

ECD: I definitely believe the Bears will be targeting a DE with their 2nd of two first-round picks. And, my top choice would be Dallas Turner of Alabama, provided he’s still available. However, I’m also a tremendous fan of Rome Odunze out of Washington, who checks every possible box for what the Bears look for in blue-chipped talent. If neither of them are available by then, I’d look to trade back a few slots and acquire a 2nd round pick as part of the package.

Aaron Leming: If four quarterbacks go in the Top 8 picks, as expected, one of these three players will be available.

1. WR Rome Odunze - This might feel like greed, and maybe it is. But name me the last time the Bears had a receiving core that was this deep and talented. You can’t because it’s never happened before. Not to mention, Keenan Allen is 32 years old and in the final year of his contract. He’ll want to get paid, in what will be his final major payday in the NFL.

2. DE Dallas Turner - I fully expect Turner to go No. 8 overall to the Atlanta Falcons. With that being said, stranger things have happened. Edge rusher is this team’s biggest need. Not only in the short-term but in the long-term. Getting a cost controlled speed rusher opposite of Montez Sweat would make this defense lethal.

3. OT Joe Alt - Much like Turner, I expect Alt to go no later than No. 7 overall to the Tennessee Titans. With that in mind, if quarterbacks go off the board with the Top 3 picks, Arizona takes Marvin Harrison Jr., and the Los Angeles Chargers trade out of No. 5 with a quarterback-needy team like Minnesota, receiver could become a sneaky option for the Titans. While I’d say this is the most unlikely scenario, it would be extremely hard to turn down a plug-and-play left tackle like Alt, who is arguably a Top 5 talent in this deep class of tackles.

Taylor Doll: I’ve gone back and forth with this, but I keep coming back to Rome Odunze, I know I mentioned that I like the WR room and with the addition of Everett the offense has pretty much exactly what Shane Waldron needs but the draft is for building the future and if you can pair Caleb Williams (probably lol) with a weapon he can grow with for years to come then that is really hard to pass on. I honestly like Odunze more than Nabers so taking him at 9 would be very easy for me to say yes to.

Beyond that, I like Jared Verse, I know a lot of people like Dallas Turner more, but I like the duality of Verse. He can set the edge and rush the passer, I love his fit with what Flus likes defensively. If they aren’t available and you somehow find a trade partner, I would say trade back and take a Center or an interior guy like JPJ, Fautanu, or Barton. I know it’s not pretty but many what that would do for the O line would be fantastic and with the depth at WR and even Edge I think there are chances to snag some solid players and additional picks with this move. So Odunze, Verse or trade back IOL for me.

