Breaking the generational cycle of failed quarterback development in Chicago

In just under a month, the Chicago Bears are destined to make a selection at No. 1 overall for the first time in franchise history. Considering this charter franchise has been around for over a century, this is a monumental moment in history that fans should embrace.

Chicago’s history of quarterback development has been sparse. In recent memory, they’ve drafted a pair of first-round quarterbacks, and neither has stuck around past their rookie deals. In 2017, former general manager Ryan Pace traded up one spot to No. 2 overall to select Mitchell Trubisky as the draft’s top signal caller. Despite an encouraging 2018 sophomore season, his development deteriorated, and he was out the door after his fourth year. The following offseason, Pace traded up nine spots to No. 11 overall with the New York Giants and selected Justin Fields. In the midst of the vast optimism and “wow” plays, Fields’ situation went from bad to worse over the first two years of his tenure in Chicago. Last year was uneven despite having proven receiving targets. Even so, it’s not hard to imagine how a different situation would still have the former Ohio State product under center for a fourth year with the team.

So what has gone wrong over their last three big swings at the quarterback position? Let’s dive into each of these passers and how the organization’s systemic failures have doomed them from the start.

Jay Cutler Era (2009-2016)

The situation is everything. The Bears’ struggles to develop quarterbacks in the modern era can be narrowed down to a systemic issue within the organization itself. The franchise sent shockwaves around the NFL in 2009 when they sent three high-round draft picks, including a pair of first-round selections to the Denver Broncos for Jay Cutler. While many lauded the move and the city was elated, it would also be the first introduction to an issue that stems far beyond the simple concept of not having a good quarterback.

One year before the trade, Cutler made his first– And only– career Pro Bowl, in just his third professional season. He threw for a career-high 4,526 yards and appeared to be on the path to stardom. On the surface, a move to Chicago appeared to be in both side’s best interest. In reality, the failure to support him was the Bears’ biggest downfall and a mistake they’d make two more times. In his first season with the Bears, his starting receivers were Devin Hester, Earl Bennett, and Johnny Knox. While fans might have a fond memory of these names, these pass catchers were best off in supporting roles as second and third options. The team’s most notable pass catcher was tight end Greg Olsen. He played just two years with Cutler before being traded to the Carolina Panthers. It was a move in what many viewed as a head-scratcher. The team’s offensive line was also a work in progress. Orlando Pace was nearing the end of his Hall of Fame career. Chris Williams, despite being a first-round selection the year prior, never truly took off as a franchise right tackle. Their interior offensive line was considerably better, headlined by high-caliber center Olin Kreutz and Roberto Garza at right guard. Even then, starting left guard Frank Omiyale and their depth were well below NFL standards.

Throughout Cutler’s eight-year stint in Chicago, here’s a look at the team’s six offensive coordinators:

2009: Ron Turner

2010-2011: Mike Martz

2012: Mike Tice

2013-2014: Aaron Kromer (and head coach Marc Trestman)

2015: Adam Gase

2016: Dowell Loggains

In Cutler’s time with the Bears, the team rifled through six offensive coordinators, three head coaches and general managers, a collection of below-average offensive linemen, and just four top-tier pass catchers. Olsen was jettisoned with the arrival of Martz. Wide receivers Brandon Marshall and Alshon Jeffery were both acquired via different avenues in 2012 and tight end Martellus Bennett was signed the following year in 2013. Both Marshall and Bennett’s time with the team lasted just three years, while Jeffery played out his second-round rookie contract and was franchise-tagged before being allowed to walk in free agency after just five years with the team.

In total, Chicago had one elite year of offensive production, which also happened to be the season that Cutler missed a significant portion of time due to an injury. Despite their star-studded passing attack, the hiring of Marc Trestman would lead to the downfall of what could have been a sustained, high-powered offense. A few years following “the new Monsters of the Midway,” Cutler would be released and eventually sign a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

Mitchell Trubisky Era (2017-2020)

Immediately following the Cutler era, he was the team’s highest-drafted quarterback. Many believed 2017 would be a transitional year for the Bears. Despite being in Year 3 of a full tear-down and rebuild at the hands of Pace, Chicago felt like they were in a prime position to select and develop a rookie quarterback. All of this, despite considerable talent issues on the offensive side of the football and a lame-duck head coach in John Fox. Take out the fact that Pace and his front office selected the wrong quarterback in a class that boasted both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, and their entire process was still broken. Trubisky’s first professional season consisted of throwing to the likes of failed first-round pick Kevin White, Markus Wheaton, and Kendall Wright. This was all combined with a failed offensive coordinator in Loggains, who never got things after the ground after the departure of Gase.

The following offseason, Chicago fired the entire coaching staff, quickly hired a hot offensive mind in Matt Nagy, and retained star defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. Pace knew it was time to win and spent his resources accordingly that offseason. The process started in free agency with the addition of receivers Allen Robinson and Taylor Gabriel and tight end Trey Burton. They bandaged up the offensive line with the selection of James Daniels and added another receiver for Trubisky when they traded back into the second round for Anthony Miller. On paper, it all appeared to be coming together. Expectations went through the roof when they shocked the NFL world by trading for All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack. Because it was post-draft, the team sent a package of draft picks, headlined by two first-round selections for 2019 and 2020. Chicago finally had the stud offensive-minded head coach, proven receiving weapons, and a solid offensive line.

The big expenditures paid off in the short term. In 2018, they won their first NFC North title since 2010. The offense appeared to be on the right track. Trubisky had a pair of Madden-like performances and the defense was one of the best in the league. The only issue: That free agent kicker they signed at the beginning of free agency, started struggling in the latter part of the season and ultimately cost them a playoff win in the opening round. No big deal, right? They had the pieces in place. They’ll be back next year, they said. After all, this was the first year of their Super Bowl window.

Wrong.

The 2019 offseason was disastrous. Not only did they lose Fangio to a head coaching job in Denver, but they also lost a trio of defensive free agents, including Adrian Amos and Bryce Callahan. They replaced those holes with lesser players, all while kicking more problematic cap issues further down the road. Although their offensive personnel largely remained unchanged, the defense did not. Instead of taking a long-term approach when it came to their financial situation, Pace continued to double down on cap saving measures that impacted the immediate future. He was letting homegrown talent walk out the door and replacing them with lesser players that would cost them the team in bulk in just a few short seasons.

Trubisky’s development stalled. Despite jumping out to a (3-1) record, things just didn’t feel right. New defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano was not getting the most out of a talented defense and even more alarming, the regression of their third-year quarterback. In many ways, their 10-3 loss at home to the Green Bay Packers to kick off the season was a perfectly descript sign of things to come. The offense as a whole took a step back. Nagy’s offense became predictable. All of the magic from 2018 vanished in the blink of an eye and many started to openly question Trubisky’s viability as a starting quarterback. The final blow came late in the season when they hosted Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Trubisky finished the game 18-of-26 for 133 yards passing. On the other side of the field, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was capping off his second full year of starts and showing the entire world how much better of a quarterback he was. After being named the MVP in 2018, he outclassed Trubisky in every way possible en route to a 26-3 victory on Sunday Night Football.

The entire organization was pantsed in front of a national audience in Week 16 of a season where many believed they could be Super Bowl contenders. If Mahomes’ 2018 MVP accolades weren’t enough to show that Chicago had made the wrong decision, a side-by-side comparison of the two quarterbacks sure was. The Chiefs would go on to win the Super Bowl that season, headlined by Mahomes winning Super Bowl MVP. Chicago would finish out the season with an empty 21-19 victory in Minnesota against the Vikings, who were resting starting before the start of the playoffs.

Later that offseason, the Bears would send a fourth-round pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars for veteran quarterback Nick Foles. Despite being named the Week 1 starter, Trubisky quickly lost the job, before being inserted back into the starting role later in the season. By the end of 2020, it was clear that the team had to move on from Trubisky, and their perceived competitive window had closed. Two swings and two failed attempts at establishing a franchise quarterback good enough to take them to the Super Bowl.

Justin Fields Era (2021-2023)

Fast forward to April of 2021. Somehow, some way, Pace was granted a second opportunity to draft a quarterback. Ownership seemed undeterred by a time-consuming deliberation in which they took multiple days to mull over the future of the franchise, before ultimately bringing back their failing head coach and general manager duo. Chicago had been without a first-round selection the two previous years, thanks to their bold 2018 trade to acquire Mack. The roster was old. Unused salary cap space came at a premium, and the supporting offensive staff was unstable. The head coach was still calling plays, but the shine of 2018’s offensive production had lost its luster. The pass-catching options were an improvement over 2017 with names like Allen Robinson, Darnell Mooney, and Jimmy Graham, but the offensive line was in shambles. The team’s Week 1 starting offensive line featured a 40-year-old Jason Peters, who was fresh off a fishing boat, a former first-round cast-off starting at right tackle, Germain Ifedi, and Sam Mustipher, who had a handful of starts in 2020 after being signed as an undrafted free agent the previous year. This led to an embarrassing nine-sack disaster in Fields’ first career start against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

The organization’s need to keep Fields on the bench to start the season quickly backfired when veteran quarterback Andy Dalton went down with an injury. Despite Fields appearing to be the better quarterback in training camp, the coaching staff refused to consider the rookie for the job. Yet, they felt comfortable enough to make him the active game-day backup. In hindsight, not thrusting a rookie quarterback into the starting role in Week 1 was the right move. Allowing him to be the active backup, which put him in a position to take his first real meaningful NFL snaps in the middle of a game, was probably not wise. Fields’ first NFL start was a disaster. He was set up to fail, and Nagy’s lack of in-game adjustments would prove to be costly again. It became very apparent early in the season that Chicago once again did not have the right infrastructure in place to successfully develop a rookie quarterback.

For as bad as 2021 looked on paper, 2022 was shaping up to be even worse for the young quarterback.

After once again firing the regime that drafted a quarterback they had no business taking, this time they brought in a defensive-minded head coach and a general manager who prioritized tearing down the roster over supporting his second-year quarterback. A few years later, Ryan Poles’ bold choices appeared to be paying off, but it wasn’t without the cost of Fields’ development. After all, this is what happens when ownership continually allows unstable regimes to draft a quarterback one year before they are subsequently relieved of their duties. Are you sensing a trend yet? You should be.

Fields’ supporting cast in 2022 was arguably worse than Trubisky’s rookie campaign. Darnell Mooney, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Velus Jones Jr. headlined the team’s receiving corps. The Bears chose to start a pair of inexperienced fifth-round picks at tackle Larry Borom and rookie Braxton Jones. Projected starting center, Lucas Patrick, was not yet back from his broken snapping hand. Teven Jenkins was moved from tackle to right guard less than a month before the season started. The list of issues went on longer than most would care to read.

When all was said and done, Fields’ progress was enough to land him an audition for Year 3. There were low moments, but the exhilarating highs were more than enough to convince Poles to trade the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers for the haul of a lifetime. A move that should be judged fairly, even ten years down the line.

In 2023, it was finally fair to judge the young quarterback’s performances on level ground. The additions of DJ Moore, Nate Davis, and Darnell Wright were more than notable. It gave their offense an identity that they could work with. The Chase Claypool trade from the previous trade deadline quickly fizzled out. Mooney had yet to replicate his 2021 numbers over the next two seasons combined. The offensive line was better but the top-end talent and the depth still lacked. In total, the progress wasn’t good enough. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy was relieved of his duties, along with the majority of his offensive staff. Highly-regarded offensive mind Shane Waldron was selected in Getsy’s place. Since that point, Waldron has built out the most complete offensive staff the Bears have seen in quite some time.

After a pair of disappointing seasons following a breakout 2021 campaign, Mooney later departed for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency. In his place, the team traded a fourth-round pick for star receiver Keenan Allen. A few weeks earlier, Poles had traded their fifth-round selection for projected starting center Ryan Bates. True U tight end Gerald Everett was added on a two-year pact in free agency, too.

While many knew what was coming, some fans still held out hope that we would finally get to see Fields with an All-Star-like supporting staff. Two days after both sides officially announced the Allen trade, Fields was sent packing to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that would become a fourth if he plays 51% (or more) this season. The return was less than stellar but it was also a confirmation to a harsh reality that how fans and opposing players viewed him did not line up with the league’s overall evaluation.

Poles’ admirable determination to do right by his (former) quarterback was more important than a higher return on value in the trade.

Just like that, all of that excitement on draft night fans felt and the hope of a star quarterback developing during a rebuild were gone. All for a shockingly low return. In the end, none of that will matter if the next quarterback they select acts as the savior to a quarterback-starved franchise.

The Presumed Caleb Williams Era

Snap back to the present, and this is where things stand. Chicago is less than four weeks away from selecting yet another quarterback in hopes that their century-long quarterback dilemma will finally be a thing of the past. We’ve all seen this story before: a rebuilding team that “only” needs the right quarterback to set its course in the right direction. Sounds easy, right?

If there’s one thing to take away from the team’s past failures over the better part of two decades, it’s this: Teams that can successfully develop young quarterback talent, usually have a stable foundation smoothed over. “Usually” holds a heavy role in this conversation because as we’ve seen, quarterback development is rarely linear. While many focus on factors such as playing time in rookie seasons, the mindset needs to shift to more important talking points.

How stable is the coaching staff bringing the quarterback along?

For the Bears, they must break the cycle. Trubisky was drafted in 2017, and the coaching staff was fired following the same season. Fields was drafted in 2021, and the entire regime was subsequently let go on the same timeline. Organizational stability is an absolute must and something that I hope George McCaskey and Kevin Warren thought long and hard about before officially announcing both Poles and Eberflus would return. I was vehemently against retaining Eberflus and his staff, but at this point, they must carry out the string to provide the necessary continuity that Warren has spoken so much about in recent months. Barring a collapse, firing the coaching staff following the 2024 season would be an unmitigated disaster. It would also continue to follow down the same broken path of failed quarterback development. To avoid this, Chicago should seriously consider extending Eberflus an extra year to avoid the temptation.

How strong is the offensive supporting staff?

This is yet another important topic that Poles needs to be emphatically asking himself with regularity. It’s not a secret that Chicago’s offense has been widely disappointing, despite bringing in the hot new offensive minds to run their offenses of the past. Nagy and Getsy are the first to come to mind, but looking back to the Lovie Smith days, the list goes on longer than any fan cares to relive.

On paper, the Bears made smart moves with their coaching staff. For my money, Waldron was a home run hire and the best the Bears could have hoped for. Especially when considering the sheer amount of openings this offseason. The departure of Pete Carroll from Seattle opened the door for Chicago to act quickly. It was a long and exhaustive search that they took their time on. They interviewed eight candidates and requested nine. At the time, the Los Angeles Chargers denied their request to interview Kellen Moore. Of those nine candidates, many were classified as exciting names. Kliff Kingsbury drew the most eyes due to his ties with Williams at USC but both Klint Kubiak and Liam Coen received NFL offensive coordinator jobs as well. Waldron’s list of assistant coaches is also impressive. Those names include wide receivers coach Chris Beatty (who played a big role in the Allen acquisition), former Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown, and up-and-coming quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph. They were also able to retain offensive line coach Chris Morgan and tight end coach Jim Dray. Both men played a large role in their successful rushing attack over the last two seasons.

On the topic of the depth chart, the situation has drastically improved, too. The acquisitions of Allen and Everett (on top of what they already have) will give Chicago one of the best group of pass catchers in the league. Allen and Moore are a Top 5 receiving tandem, and Everett compliments well with Cole Kmet. Adding running back D’Andre Swift helps in all three phases. He’s an explosive bell-cow running back that can catch the ball out of the backfield and is adequate in pass protection. The offense line is young, and while center and interior depth has been improved with the acquisitions of Coleman Shelton and Bates, health remains a question on the interior with Jenkins and Davis. The improved depth should help keep this group more stable, but no one should be surprised if we see another move or two made before the start of the regular season. At receiver, their top options are outstanding but lack depth after that. Taking a receiver early in the draft should not be ruled out; most would even classify it as a need.

Overall, it’s not hard to argue that Chicago has set up its offensive personnel to be the best situation a No. 1 overall pick has ever walked into. After all, this was a seven-win team that could have easily won 10 games if not for a trio of historically blown leads throughout the season. Some of that can be blamed on coaching, but a better roster probably gets it done.

Is this regime and coaching staff dedicated to the development of their quarterback and not focused on winning to save their jobs?

To me, this is the biggest question. So far, their actions tell me yes. Warren hasn’t minced words when it comes to expectations. They expect vast improvements, and it seems like making the playoffs will be part of that. After all, they were a few blown leads away from that last year with a less-talented roster. Poles and Eberflus have echoed similar thoughts regarding expectations, although neither has been as direct as Warren. The new and (hopefully) improved coaching staff should also help.

Then comes the backup quarterback decision. So far, the Bears have not added that Mike Glennon or Andy Dalton-type of backup. Usually, those players are signed early in free agency. Taking a peek at the current free agent market, no one outside of maybe Ryan Tannehill would even fit the bill. Why is this an important factor? Simple. If there’s no veteran quarterback for the social media team to deem as “QB1,” and there isn’t a desperate coaching staff pushing for a veteran to start over the rookie, that young quarterback can take all the reps possible from the start of their rookie mini-camp until the end of the regular season. All of the franchise’s collective focus will be centered around the same quarterback. That’s not something that could be said for their last two failed draft selections at the position.

Again, quarterback development is rarely linear. What works for some teams doesn’t work for others. The idea of drafting a quarterback in the first round and allowing them to sit for a minimum of a year isn’t common practice anymore. It also doesn’t guarantee success. We’ve seen a large shift last season when all three first-round quarterbacks were named Week 1 starters fairly early on in the preseason process. CJ Stroud had one of the best seasons for a rookie quarterback ever. Anthony Richardson looked good before being lost to a season-ending shoulder injury. Unfortunately, No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was put in an impossible situation and has every making of the rare “bust” as the first overall selection. Say it with me: Quarterback development is rarely linear.

If it is indeed Caleb Williams who is taken with the No. 1 overall selection on the night of April 25th, he’s going to come into the NFL with 37 games of experience and 33 of those being starts spread out over two-and-a-half seasons. His experience doesn’t come close to Jayden Daniels being a true four-year starter but it’s more than enough when looking at whether he’ll be truly ready to start in Week 1 of his rookie year.

If the Bears can confidently answer “yes” to all three of these pressing questions, they might just change the course of their troubling quarterback past. Developing a quarterback is much more than simply taking the most talented player. It’s about putting that young player in the best possible position to succeed. Year 3 of a rebuild in which the majority of the foundation is set, the culture has been established, and their cap flexibility is healthy for the next four years is a great place to start. Williams’ talent is undeniable. The front office has stayed true to their process and turned over every stone with the top passers in this class. If the process is sound, the talent evaluation is unanimous, and the foundation is prepared around him, Chicago will greatly increase the chances that their new quarterback becomes the best passer in franchise history. It won’t take much. The bar is low, but to this point, even the lowest of bars have been struggling to clear the most important position in football for the oldest franchise in the sport.

Be optimistic, Bears fans. Misery loves company, but cycles can be broken. Sometimes it takes sheer dumb luck to do it but your beloved may finally be in luck.