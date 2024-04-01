The Bear’s Den, April 1, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears fans need to stop listening to this Caleb Williams narrative immediately - Bear Goggles On - Using Caleb Williams’ performance against Notre Dame as a reason why the Chicago Bears should avoid taking the quarterback is wrong.

The Chicago Bears off-season moves set high expectations for 2024 season - Bear Goggles On - With the moves that the Chicago Bears have made this off-season, the team clearly has the goal of winning the NFC North.

Eric Edholm 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: J.J. McCarthy to Commanders; Cowboys target Brian Thomas Jr. - In his second mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Eric Edholm buys into all the J.J. McCarthy chatter. Plus, the Cowboys trade up for an explosive wide receiver. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.

Chicago Bears: Inside the NFL team’s wild offseason - Chicago Tribune - March 2024 might have been the busiest and dizziest month in Chicago Bears history. Let’s review.

Bears mock draft: Ryan Poles trades back, adds pass rushers – NBC Sports Chicago - An edge rusher and defensive tackle take the Bears pass rush to the next level

2024 NFL Draft: Potential Bears picks at No. 9 overall – NBC Sports Chicago - Including some prospects who could be in play if Ryan Poles trades back

With Caleb Williams a Foregone Conclusion, All Eyes Shift to the Ninth Pick: WR Edition - Da Bears Blog - So, who are they? As always, this time of year, I lean on Lance Zierlein at NFL.com.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Report: Police believe car registered to Rashee Rice was street racing before crash - NBC Sports - Corvette, Lamborghini race allegedly sparked a six-car collision.

64-yard field goal by Jake Bates delivers 18-16 win for Michigan Panthers over St. Louis Battlehawks - NBC Sports - It's USFL 2, XFL 0 to start the UFL season.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 2024 Trade Back From 9 Mock Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Lester's latest Chicago Bears theme mock draft only had one rule. No matter who was on the board at nine, trade back.

Gabriel: Breaking Down Virginia’s Malik Washington and Alabama’s Jermaine Burton - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel is looking at a couple more receivers that the Bears could draft later down the board.

Zimmerman: Is WR3 or EDGE2 a bigger hole for Chicago Bears? - Windy City Gridiron - The Chicago Bears have one swing, but two holes to fill.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.