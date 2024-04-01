Introducing Jacob Infante’s 2024 NFL Draft Guide!

I’m excited to announce that I’ve published my fourth annual NFL Draft Guide on my Patreon!

The 2024 NFL Draft is an important one for the Bears, seeing as though they hold the No. 1 pick from their trade with the Panthers and the No. 9 pick on top of that. Chicago has a chance to make a huge splash and change the trajectory of their franchise for years to come, and what better way to prepare than with my most in-depth look into this year’s draft class?

To prepare for the 2024 draft, I have scouted and graded 440 players. In my 98-page draft guide, you will receive access to the following:

My full big board

Digestible scouting reports for my top 50 prospects

Player comparisons at each position

Player superlatives at each position

My positional rankings

A 7-round mock draft for all 32 NFL teams

A look into how I grade prospects

For as low as $1 a month, you will receive access to my 2024 NFL Draft Guide, all of the previous draft guides that I’ve published in the past, as well as all other exclusive content I have published on my Patreon. At the end of April, half of my proceeds for the month will be donated towards the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.

As a sneak peek of what to expect, I will share the first 8 picks of my 7-round mock draft. I did not include trades in this mock, so the Bears still make selections at No. 1 and No. 9 in the first round.

Bears (via Panthers): Caleb Williams, QB, USC Commanders: Drake Maye, QB, North Carolina Patriots: Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Cardinals: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State Chargers: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU Giants: Rome Odunze, WR, Washington Titans: Joe Alt, OT, Notre Dame Falcons: Dallas Turner, EDGE, Alabama

Who do I have the Chicago Bears taking at No. 9? Subscribe to my Patreon and find out!