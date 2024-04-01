Bears Poll of the Day: Are you excited at the possibility of Caleb Williams becoming a Bear?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Chicago Bears fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We're now just 24 days away from the draft, and most expect Roger Goodell to kick the festivities off by announcing... And with the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams, quarterback, University of Southern California.

Some of our fanbase thought this was the most likely outcome for months.

Others just never got on board.

Whether they felt Williams was overrated and not worth the first overall pick or were pissed at the notion the Bears would move on from Justin Fields, there was plenty of divisiveness among our fans.

It's been over two weeks since the Bears traded Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers, so even those who were holding on to some hope the Bears would somehow keep Fields have had plenty of time to accept the likelihood that Williams will be a Bear.

You've had time to watch some more film, see how he handled his pro day, hear about him from general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus, and watch him do the media rounds.

We've gotten to know Caleb a bit more, so are you excited at the possibility of him in Chicago?

Vote in this week's Reacts poll and we'll share the results in a couple days.