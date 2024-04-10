2024 NFL Draft interview: Troy CB Reddy Steward

Troy cornerback Reddy Steward enters the 2024 NFL Draft with one of the more accomplished resumes you’ll see at the cornerback position this year.

The corner with the second-best PFF career grade at his position in the 2024 class, Steward is a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt cornerback with 7 interceptions, 22 pass deflections and two pick-6s over his last two seasons. He most notably finished the 2022 season with a 90.7 PFF grade: the third-highest of all FBS cornerbacks that year. Now, he looks to carry on that success to the NFL.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Steward about the turnaround of the Troy football program, his pre-draft process, his approach pre-snap and post-snap, and more.

JI: From someone who started at Troy when they went below .500, what does it mean to see them become the Group of 5 powerhouse they’ve become?

RS: Man, it’s been a great feeling, honestly. We had [former Troy head coach Jon] Sumrall on the staff. He helped us a lot with character building issues and just little things; he just helped change our mindset and make us believe we can really win. We honestly had the same team from when we were under .500, and then these past couple years, we’ve been winning, it’s been the same guys, so just a big props to Coach Sumrall.

JI: You guys had a great defense, with you, Javon Solomon and Richard Jibunor among others. What’s it been like going through this pre-draft process at the same time as them?

RS: It’s been good. We got back to school for our Pro Day, we all got together, and we’ve been working out with each other every other day. Being around those guys, we all know we’re talented, and [we’re] pushing each other. It’s been a great experience, because we all get to go through it together.

JI: You had the chance to go out to the Hula Bowl. What was that experience like for you?

RS: It was a great experience, being in Orlando [with] good weather. I just commend the Hula Bowl for letting us do those interviews with those scouts. That was probably my favorite part about it: them getting to know me, and know where I actually come from and stuff like that. I think that was the biggest part about it, and I loved it.

JI: I want to break down your approach in coverage. What goes through your mind pre-snap, and what are the first actions you’re looking to take after the snap?

RS: Pre-snap, I just look at how they’re starting out with the formation. Through the week before the game, we study formations as a defense, so we see tendencies: what plays they run out of those formations. That’s the first thing I look at, and then, after the ball’s snapped, I just read the quarterback drop. [I’m] seeing if it’s a quick drop or a deep drop just seeing what he’s going to do right quick, and then I focus on the receiver if we’re playing man, or if we’re in zone, [making sure I’m] covering the zone.

JI: Your ball production speaks for itself, but what goes into the mentality and capability of being able to attack the ball the way you do?

RS: I think [it’s] me having that offensive mindset once you’re on defense; I feel like that’s the main thing. You have a right to go for it just like the receiver, so I think sometimes people get caught up in, “they’re on defense” and stuff like that. I guess you’re switching your mindset over to knowing that you can go get the ball, honestly. That’s all it is.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

RS: I’m mostly a chill guy. My agent knows I’m a chill guy. When I come back home, I chill my family, and we’re real close. I got two older brothers and a nephew now, so I just chill with them most of the time. Once I’m in school, I’m probably watching movies or watching basketball, more sports. I’m a big sports guy.

JI: That’s gotta be a cool experience being an uncle to a young kid.

RS: Man, that’s a different feeling. Kids, they’re just spontaneous and full of energy, so you never know what’s gonna happen with him. Playing that role is new to me, but it’s just been fun. That’s all I can say about it.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

RS: You’ll be getting a guy that’s coachable, first of all. I like to listen and soak in things from older players and coaches that have been around a league a long time, so I can see the game differently. Then, [you’ll be getting] a guy that works hard. I learned that at Troy, just being around guys like Javon [Solomon]; we came in together, and I’ve seen his work ethic, and it kinda changed the way I work, so I got that embedded in me now, just being at Troy. You’ll get a hard worker. Lastly, you got a smart player. I study film; that’s what really helps me with my ball production. [I’m] just a guy that’s willing to learn, and that’d be my main three points.

My 2024 NFL Draft Guide is live now on my Patreon! You’ll receive access to my 440-player big board, scouting reports, a 7-round mock draft, positional rankings, player comparisons, and player superlatives! Half of the proceeds for the month of April will be send in a donation towards the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.