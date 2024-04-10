Montez Sweat: ‘I’m not losing to the Packers’ in 2024

As if Chicago Bears fans didn’t already love Montez Sweat, he might be on the way to earning fan-favorite status before he even begins his second year with the team.

During an interview with Chris Long on the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast Tuesday, the Bears newest defensive star proved this week that he gets the most important part of playing in Chicago: hating the Green Bay Packers.

“I’m letting you know right now, man. I’m not losing to Green Bay this year,” he said. “I can’t do it. I can’t do it, man. I’m not losing to Green Bay this year.

This man has played a grand total of nine games in Chicago — only one against Green Bay — and he already has beef with the neighbors up north? Be still our beating hearts.

Of course, if the Bears are going to do that, the defense (Sweat included) will need to do a whole lot better at harassing Jordan Love than they did in either game against Green Bay season. In fact, the Week 17 game Sweat played in saw the Bears pressure Love just four times all contest and sack him only once.

But an improved overall unit, including a better offense, could bring Sweat’s vision to reality.

Speaking of which, the 27-year-old fully expects the Bears to draft Caleb Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft a mere two weeks from now and shared a little advice for his prospective teammate on the same podcast.

“Be yourself,” Sweat told Long, preaching patience to the incoming rookie. “Don’t try to do it all by yourself. You got a great group of guys around you. I know you seen the pieces: Keenan Allen, Swift from Philly. We got some guys around him. … He’s obviously a talented guy. Just don’t try to do it all in one night.”

That’s the beautiful thing about the situation the Bears have created for Williams: he won’t have to do it overnight or by himself.

Whether it’s guys on offense like Moore, Allen and Swift or defensive stars like Sweat, Williams will have plenty of talent around him in Year 1 to support his growth. One would hope that means good things for him, Sweat and the Bears going forward — especially in the “beat the Packers into the dust and never let them rise again” department.