The Bear’s Den, April 10, 2024

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Malik Nabers will travel to Indianapolis on Thursday after visits to Jets, Bears - NBC Sports - LSU receiver Malik Nabers is popular.

Ryan Poles should stress quality over quantity in draft - Chicago Sun-Times - With only four picks, the temptation to parlay No. 9 into additional picks will be tempting. But with Caleb Williams the presumptive No. 1, plus Montez Sweat and Keenan Allen, Bears GM Poles is assured of a productive draft.

Caleb Williams pushes back against claim he’s never overcome adversity - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are expected to pick Williams first overall in the NFL Draft, which begins later this month.

NFL approves more helmets specifically for quarterbacks, linemen - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL will feature eight more position-specific helmets in 2024, with the goal of protecting players from impacts most likely to occur at quarterback and offensive and defensive line.

Eddie Jackson posts farewell to the Bears on social media – NBC Sports Chicago - Eddie Jackson posts farewell to Chicago Bears on Instagram

Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, Rome Odunze: Top WRs for Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - We’re breaking down how the top 3 WRs in the 2024 NFL draft can help the Bears in their own ways

Wood: Lessons From Ryan Poles’ first two drafts - Da Bears Blog - The first and most clear trend is that Ryan Poles likes to draft athletic players. We see this through a few different metrics:

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Chase Claypool visits Seahawks - NBC Sports - The Saskatchewan Roughriders recently added Chase Claypool to the team’s exclusive negotiating list, thinking the CFL might be the receiver’s only option to continue his career.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Police affidavit indicates T'Vondre Sweat's BAC was 0.105 - NBC Sports - More facts are emerging regarding the recent DWI arrest of former Texas defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat.

Mike Nolan: NFL teams are breaking the rules contacting Jake Bates - NBC Sports - After kicking field goals of 64, 52 and 62 yards in two UFL games, Jake Bates is going to get his shot in the NFL soon.

Spencer Rattler visited Seahawks on Tuesday - NBC Sports - South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler was in Seattle on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

2024 NFL Draft interview: Georgia WR Ladd McConkey - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Top 10 Quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft - Windy City Gridiron - With the 2024 NFL draft right around the corner, Aaron Leming decided to take a deeper dive into this year’s quarterback class to assess the Chicago Bears’ upcoming decision.

Bears NFL Draft: Beyond the 9th Pick with Washington & Oregon prospects - Windy City Gridiron - Taylor Doll learns more about some of the top prospects from the University of Oregon and the University of Washington.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

THE RULES

