NFC North 2024 Mock Draft

On Tuesday evening, I participated in an all-NFC North live mock draft hosted by Mike Payton, who covers the Detroit Lions for A to Z Sports. His colleague Wendell Ferreira repped the Green Bay Packers, and Arif Hasan from Wide Left was responsible for the Minnesota Vikings.
Of course, I had the Chicago Bears, and while trades were permitted, I found myself sticking with just the four picks that I started with because the board fell favorably.
Here’s how I mocked it.
1) Caleb Williams, QB, USC - This is the most no-brainer pick the Bears have probably ever had.
9) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington - I’m not gonna lie, I was hoping all three receivers would have been off the board so I could have traded back and had more to do during the live stream, but Odunze is a fantastic prospect I had to take.
75) Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan - Jenkins (6’ 3’’, 299) has good first-step quickness and fast hands, making him a perfect three-technique prospect.
122) Austin Booker, DE, Kansas - Finding some speed off the edge is a must, and with the 6’ 4 1/2’’, 240-pound Booker on the board, I lucked out. He’s a bit raw, but the athleticism is there, and he already possesses a nice toolbox of pass rush moves.
Mike, Wendell, and Arif worked a bunch of trades into their mocks, and here’s what they came up with.
Lions
Darius Robinson, ED, Missouri
Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri
Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State
Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa
Sione Vaki, S, Utah
Dylan McMahon, C, North Carolina State
Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State
Andre Sam, S, LSU
Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU
Packers
Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma
Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State
Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan
Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina
Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forrest
Zak Zinter, G, Michigan
Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College
Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee
Jaden Crumedy, DL, Mississippi State
Kingsley Ekuakun, C, Florida
Vikings
Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU
Michael Hall, DL, Ohio State
Jarvis Browlee, CB, Louisville
Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame
Qwan-Tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto
Kimani Vidal, HB, Troy
Travis Glover, T, Georgia State
Gabriel Murphy, ED, UCLA
