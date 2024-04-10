 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFC North 2024 Mock Draft

Did I just have the perfect Chicago Bears four man draft?

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr.
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

On Tuesday evening, I participated in an all-NFC North live mock draft hosted by Mike Payton, who covers the Detroit Lions for A to Z Sports. His colleague Wendell Ferreira repped the Green Bay Packers, and Arif Hasan from Wide Left was responsible for the Minnesota Vikings.

Of course, I had the Chicago Bears, and while trades were permitted, I found myself sticking with just the four picks that I started with because the board fell favorably.

Here’s how I mocked it.

1) Caleb Williams, QB, USC - This is the most no-brainer pick the Bears have probably ever had.

9) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington - I’m not gonna lie, I was hoping all three receivers would have been off the board so I could have traded back and had more to do during the live stream, but Odunze is a fantastic prospect I had to take.

75) Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan - Jenkins (6’ 3’’, 299) has good first-step quickness and fast hands, making him a perfect three-technique prospect.

122) Austin Booker, DE, Kansas - Finding some speed off the edge is a must, and with the 6’ 4 1/2’’, 240-pound Booker on the board, I lucked out. He’s a bit raw, but the athleticism is there, and he already possesses a nice toolbox of pass rush moves.

If you want to check out the complete mock draft, that embed is below.

Mike, Wendell, and Arif worked a bunch of trades into their mocks, and here’s what they came up with.

Lions

Darius Robinson, ED, Missouri

Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri

Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State

Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa

Sione Vaki, S, Utah

Dylan McMahon, C, North Carolina State

Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State

Andre Sam, S, LSU

Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU

Packers

Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma

Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State

Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan

Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina

Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forrest

Zak Zinter, G, Michigan

Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College

Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee

Jaden Crumedy, DL, Mississippi State

Kingsley Ekuakun, C, Florida

Vikings

Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU

Michael Hall, DL, Ohio State

Jarvis Browlee, CB, Louisville

Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

Qwan-Tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto

Kimani Vidal, HB, Troy

Travis Glover, T, Georgia State

Gabriel Murphy, ED, UCLA

