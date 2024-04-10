NFC North 2024 Mock Draft

On Tuesday evening, I participated in an all-NFC North live mock draft hosted by Mike Payton, who covers the Detroit Lions for A to Z Sports. His colleague Wendell Ferreira repped the Green Bay Packers, and Arif Hasan from Wide Left was responsible for the Minnesota Vikings.

Of course, I had the Chicago Bears, and while trades were permitted, I found myself sticking with just the four picks that I started with because the board fell favorably.

Here’s how I mocked it.

1) Caleb Williams, QB, USC - This is the most no-brainer pick the Bears have probably ever had.

9) Rome Odunze, WR, Washington - I’m not gonna lie, I was hoping all three receivers would have been off the board so I could have traded back and had more to do during the live stream, but Odunze is a fantastic prospect I had to take.

75) Kris Jenkins, DT, Michigan - Jenkins (6’ 3’’, 299) has good first-step quickness and fast hands, making him a perfect three-technique prospect.

122) Austin Booker, DE, Kansas - Finding some speed off the edge is a must, and with the 6’ 4 1/2’’, 240-pound Booker on the board, I lucked out. He’s a bit raw, but the athleticism is there, and he already possesses a nice toolbox of pass rush moves.

If you want to check out the complete mock draft, that embed is below.

Mike, Wendell, and Arif worked a bunch of trades into their mocks, and here’s what they came up with.

Lions Darius Robinson, ED, Missouri Kris Abrams-Draine, CB, Missouri Johnny Wilson, WR, Florida State Khristian Boyd, DL, Northern Iowa Sione Vaki, S, Utah Dylan McMahon, C, North Carolina State Willie Drew, CB, Virginia State Andre Sam, S, LSU Kedon Slovis, QB, BYU Packers Tyler Guyton, T, Oklahoma Payton Wilson, LB, North Carolina State Marshawn Kneeland, Edge, Western Michigan Tez Walker, WR, North Carolina Malik Mustapha, S, Wake Forrest Zak Zinter, G, Michigan Elijah Jones, CB, Boston College Joe Milton, QB, Tennessee Jaden Crumedy, DL, Mississippi State Kingsley Ekuakun, C, Florida Vikings Jayden Daniels, QB, LSU Michael Hall, DL, Ohio State Jarvis Browlee, CB, Louisville Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame Qwan-Tez Stiggers, CB, Toronto Kimani Vidal, HB, Troy Travis Glover, T, Georgia State Gabriel Murphy, ED, UCLA

