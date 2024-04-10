Breaking Down Washington Wide Receivers Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk

It's no secret going into the 2024 NFL Draft that one of the Chicago Bears' biggest needs is to upgrade the wide receiver corps. As it stands now, there are two excellent receivers in DJ Moore and Keenan Allen, but after that, it is a question mark. There is no legitimate number three receiver currently on the roster.

The question for the Bears is, do they select a receiver with the ninth overall pick in the first round, or do they wait until the third round, as they have no second-round pick? The other big need for the Bears is defensive end, and they could very well fill that need with that number nine pick. We won't know the answer to what they will do until draft night in two weeks.

When we look at depth of the positions in the Draft, the wide receiver position is as good and as deep as I have ever seen it, while the depth at defense end is weak. That said, let's assume that the Bears select a pass rusher at nine and wait until the third round for the wide receiver pick.

In the last few weeks, I have already written up several receivers who could be available. Today, I will talk about two more: the Washington duo of Jalen McMillan and Ja'Lynn Polk. Washington had, without question, one of the strongest wide receiver groups in the country. The only other school that can compare is LSU. The Washington group was led by Rome Odunze who will be a top-10 selection in this Draft. Both McMillan and Polk could very well be Day-2 selections but how high each one goes depends on how each individual club has then ranked.

Jalen McMillan

Going into the 2023 college season, McMillan was rated as one of the better wide receivers in the country. He had a big 2022 season with 79 receptions for 1098 yards and nine touchdowns. But 2024 did not go as expected as he sustained an injury in game three, missed four full games, and was not 100% in several others. That affected his production as it dropped to just 45 catches for 559 yards and five touchdowns. Though his production is down, the talent is still there.

Jalen has good size at 6'1 – 197 and runs a 4.47. He also has long arms and very large hands (10"), which allows him to play bigger than his measured size. Not only does Jalen have speed, but he is very explosive, as shown by his 37" vertical jump and 10'7' standing long jump. The total package is excellent.

McMillan plays both outside and inside as a slot and will be able to do the same at the NFL level. He is a very good route runner who can get out of cuts quickly to create separation on a consistent basis. His hip and knee flexibility is obvious when watching him run routes.

McMillan catches the ball cleanly. He has a very large catch radius and adjusts to the ball very well. He tucks the ball away quickly and then shows a quick burst to get yards after. His run after catch skills are very good as he has elusiveness to make people miss and the strength to break some tackles. Jalen is always a threat to turn a short catch into a long gain. In traffic, McMillan competes for the ball and will make the contested catch.

Overall, had Jalen not been injured, his stock may well be in the mix with some of the better receivers in this Draft. I feel that some team is going to get a steal with McMillan on Day 2. He should come in and play an important role with most clubs right away and could eventually become a solid number two receiver for club that drafts him.

Ja'Lynn Polk

Polk played four years of college football, having originally enrolled at Texas Tech in 2020, where he played in 10 games and started seven as a true freshman. Following the 2020 season, Polk transferred to Washington but only played in three games in the 2021 season because of injuries. He started to come on in 2022 when he started eight of the thirteen games he played and had 41 receptions and six touchdowns. His best season was 2023 when he finished with 69 receptions for 1159 yards and nine touchdowns.

Polk is about the same height as McMillan at 6'1, but he has a little more bulk, having weighed in at 203 at the Combine. Ja'Lynn doesn't have quite as good timed speed, having run 4.52, but his explosiveness is similar, having a vertical of 37.5" and a standing long jump of 10'9".

Like McMillan, Polk plays both inside and outside, but in the Washington offense, he was more of an inside receiver, especially when all three of their receivers were on the field. What Polk does very well is run routes. He may be one of the better route runners in this wide receiver class. While he doesn't time as fast as McMillan, he may play faster because of his quickness and route running skills. His ability to separate is excellent.

Ja'Lynn is a threat both short and long, and while his timed speed is 4.52, his play speed is more like 4.45. Not only can he run, but he catches the ball very well. Like McMillan, he has large hands (9.75") and can snatch the ball. He also has a very large catch radius and can climb the ladder to make the difficult catch. After the catch he is quick and elusive and can run with strength.

Overall, I like Polk a little better than McMillan, but the difference is minimal. They are different types of receivers in that McMillan is a bit more of a vertical threat while Polk is the better route runner. I'd be happy to have either one, and they will more than likely both get selected sometime on Day 2.

Polk will play a lot as a rookie and has the tools to be a solid number-two receiver in the League. While McMillan will more than likely be an outside receiver in the NFL, Polk will be able to play either inside or outside.

