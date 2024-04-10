Check out Bill Zimmerman’s appearance on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 The Score

With the Caleb Williams debate in the rearview mirror, the attention around Chicago has shifted to what the Chicago Bears and Ryan Poles are considering with the ninth pick in the NFL Draft.

670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel have been focusing on that issue the last few weeks and have been discussing just that with their regular segment “Poles Position.”

On Tuesday, our own Bill Zimmerman was on the segment to discuss some potential options for the Bears.

Would Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy II be a good fit for the Bears at No. 9 overall or in a trade-back scenario?@BillTZimmerman thinks so and explained why in his appearance with @ParkinsSpiegel for Poles Position.



Watch: https://t.co/qa1VIaX4jq pic.twitter.com/sdMv68WmCt — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) April 10, 2024

Zimmerman previously wrote on Windy City Gridiron that he’s a big believer in Byron Murphy’s talents. That article prompted Parkins & Spiegel to have him on the show.

Zimmerman still stated that if both Oduzne and Murphy were on the board at nine, he would still take the wide receiver, but he isn’t convinced that Poles and Matt Eberflus would do the same.

It’s a great conversation, if you want to check it out, you can follow the link on the embedded tweet or the YouTube video below!

