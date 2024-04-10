2024 NFL Draft: Dane Brugler’s The Beast on Caleb Williams

Today was a highly anticipated day in NFL Draft circles, as Dane Brugler’s The Beast dropped.

Brugler is a draft analyst for The Athletic and The Beast is one the most in-depth scouting reports that you can get with NFL-verified testing information for nearly 2,000 prospects and over 400 scouting reports with plenty of sourced information.

If you’re into the NFL Draft, then a subscription to The Athletic is worth it for access to The Beast alone.

Brugler dives deep into the prospects he scouts, and he shared some interesting stuff about the expected number one overall draft pick, USC quarterback Caleb Williams, and his grade school days.

He wrote that Williams’ football journey started at running back and linebacker at the Pop Warner level, and he often had to play up several levels because of his athleticism and physicality. Back then, his nickname was “Bobby Boucher,” after Adam Sandler’s aggressive linebacker character in The Waterboy. He didn’t move to quarterback full-time until he was a fifth grader, and at ten years old, he set his sights on the NFL. It was then that his father implemented a multifaceted approach to help him reach his goal.

He calls Williams’ football awareness “rare” and lauds his intelligence on the field. Pocket presence and the ability to avoid rushers are strengths, and he’s a pass-first scrambler. He uses the whole field, can make all the necessary NFL throws with velocity and touch, and is an accurate passer.

Among Brugler’s weaknesses for Williams are holding the ball a bit too loose, taking too many sacks, and seeking the big play when there was an easier play in front of him.

Did you know that he didn’t throw an interception on 199 pass attempts on third or fourth down at USC? The Trojans were 18-8 during Willims’ two years there, with all eight losses coming when the defense gave up at least 34 points (43.0 points per game allowed), which might explain what some of the hero ball fans are concerned about.

Overall, Williams needs to be more consistent working on-schedule from the pocket, but you live with the hiccups because the positives are special with his dynamic passing skills and instinctive ability to create. Though stylistically he is like a really impressive karaoke-style version of Patrick Mahomes, he is truly unique as a playmaker.

Last week, we asked Chicago Bears fans if they were excited about Caleb Williams being drafted by the Bears, and 71% of them said they were.

As we consume more information about Williams, I can only imagine the excitement will grow as we get closer to the draft.