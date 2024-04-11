2024 NFL Draft interview: Fordham WR MJ Wright

Fordham has had one of the best offenses in FCS football these last few years. Arguably their best player has been wide receiver MJ Wright.

Wright was a key part of the Rams’ offense in 2022, where he was one of three 1,000-yard receivers they had on the roster. He followed up his strong campaign with another great season in 2023, in which he led the team with 65 catches and 970 yards. A first-team All-Patriot League player in 2022 and 2023, as well as a second-team all-conference player in 2021, Wright projects to be one of the best FCS offensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Wright about his time at Fordham, his process as a route runner, his experience at the College Gridiron Showcase, and more.

JI: You obviously accomplished a lot at Fordham. If you had to pick one, what was your favorite moment from your time in college?

MW: Our best moment...I have a couple of moments, but this past year when we beat Buffalo. I think that was our first FBS win in I’m not sure how many years, but it was great to see the energy with the guys [knowing] just how much was put into that. People doubted us going into that game, and we came up on top. That was definitely a surreal moment. If I had to say another moment. I guess the year before, when we were playing with [former Fordham quarterback] Tim DeMorat, just having one of the best offenses; we were ranked the No. 1 offense in the country. Then, we had three 1,000-yard receivers. To see how the ball was just spread around, it’s a blessing to say that I was on that team [and got to] play with those guys.

JI: You stepped into a team captain role in 2023, too. What did that opportunity mean to you?

MW: It was a blessing. To see the guys ahead of me, seeing the leaders and captains ahead of me, looking up to those guys, and being chosen as a captain, it’s just a blessing to see that my teammates trust me and I can be a role model for the younger guys, and take them under my wing. It was a blessing to be a captain this past year.

JI: You had the chance to go out to the College Gridiron Showcase. What was that experience like for you?

MW: That was an experience, for sure. Everything has just been surreal, as you can say, just taking it all in. I remember that first day of the check-in process, the cognitive testing, I’ve never done that stuff in my life. [I remember] taking it very slowly, taking it all in. I’m seeing all the coaches and just go and do the one-on-ones, the drills, playing the game the next day. It was a quick two days, but it was definitely a blessing to be invited to that.

JI: I wanna talk about your approach as a route runner. It’ll depend on the route, but can you walk me through your general pre-snap thoughts, what you’re looking for and what you aim to do right off the line of scrimmage?

MW: Yeah, so first thing that always goes through my mind, my coach, [Fordham wide receivers coach Jake] Petrarca, he instilled this into us: alignment, assignment, technique. So first, we have to look to the sideline, we have to obviously get the signal from the signal-caller, since we were very high-powered offense like right on the ball, and we had to check our alignment, because we play with wide splits. Obviously, it’s different in the league [with the] numbers, hashes. Then, next our assignment, we’d have to process to communicate with the guy inside with us — like a slot — and just go over basically, what we’re going to run, but obviously on the low, and then technique, how we’re going to run it. That’s obviously going through your mind. Basically, it’s a look at the leverage of the corner, the safety and then the overhang; that’s basically your triangle, and just reading that out as the play goes on. Since we were basically a choice-option type of team [in terms of] route concepts, it was based on...either we would take it, we would get in there, hook it up. It’s all based on leverages and looking at your main triangle.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

MW: I’ve binge watched a lot of movies, a lot of Netflix movies, and then sometimes, I just like to go on long drives and drive to the beach, just walk around, look at nature, really. [I] explore, hang out with friends, just do fun stuff.

JI: What’s the last show you’ve binged on Netflix?

MW: Right now, I’m binge watching Griselda; that’s really good. [I] obviously binge watch Ballers. Aside from Netflix, on Hulu, [I’m watching] Snowfall. That’s a great, great show. Definitely Snowfall and Griselda are some of my top choices right now.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

MW: Obviously, going back to what you said, you mentioned the team captain, so you’re getting a leader. You’re getting a good locker room guy, someone who’s down to Earth, someone with a great personality. I always say how I’m an open book, so I always want to learn, and I want that constructive criticism, because I’m always trying to be the best version of myself, day in and day out. [I’m] definitely an open book, and someone who’s ready to work, and someone who’s just going to be one who’s ready to make a play for your program.

