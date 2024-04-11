Wiederer: Bears in great shape with 9th pick

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

The latest episode features the Chicago Tribune's Dan Wiederer!

Dan was dropping knowledge all over this podcast! He puts a bow on the Justin Fields era, discusses the start of the Caleb Williams era, discusses the potential directions the Chicago Bears could take with the ninth pick, and also discusses the Bears’ new stadium project!

Dan thinks things have set up really well for the Bears with the 9th pick.

“Because of Bears positions of needs being pass rusher, pass catcher and protection, it’s stacked in this draft at all three of those things,” Wiederer stated. “Ryan Poles is going to have a menu in his hand a little after eight o’clock on April 25th, he’s going to look at it and go ‘How am I supposed to choose off this because everything looks and sounds good right now?’ I think no matter what they do at number nine, that Thursday night, that Friday morning, and through the weekend that they did the right thing.”

