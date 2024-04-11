The Bear’s Den, April 11, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Caleb Williams responds to notion that he has never faced adversity - NBC Sports - The draft can’t get here soon enough.

Which of the NFL Draft’s top QBs has the best mechanics? Experts grade each passer - The Athletic - Experts on quarterback mechanics weigh in on the good and bad they see in how this year’s prospects throw and what’s correctable.

Bears’ Jaylon Johnson switching from No. 33 to No. 1 – NBC Sports Chicago - Bears’ Jaylon Johnson will switch his number from No. 33 to No. 1

Caleb Williams, Keenan Allen, Tyler Scott could all claim Bears No. 13 – NBC Sports Chicago - Tyler Scott wore No. 13 for the Bears last year, Caleb Williams had that number at USC and Oklahoma, and Keenan Allen wore it with the Chargers

Here’s how Mel Kiper drafts for Bears in 2024 NFL Draft – NBC Sports Chicago - Mel Kiper’s newest mock draft has Bears drafting Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze in 2024 NFL Draft

NFL mock draft: Bears add playmakers at QB, edge rusher - The city of Chicago has longed to find a franchise quarterback to lead its beloved Bears, and they’ll take another swing at that by selecting USC’s Caleb Williams at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Why pretend if Caleb Williams is No. 1 pick? - All indications continue to suggest the Chicago Bears will draft USC quarterback Caleb Williams with the No. 1 pick. Brad Biggs answers your Bears questions weekly.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers will face the Eagles in Brazil in Friday night season opener - Chicago Sun-Times - The matchup in Sao Paulo will mark the first time since 1970 that the NFL has played a Friday night game on the season’s opening weekend.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Arrest warrant issued for Rashee Rice, who faces eight charges - NBC Sports - He faces six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault.

ESPN announces long-term deal with Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions through 2034 - NBC Sports - The Monday Night Football ManningCast has a long-term future on ESPN, and so does other programming from Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions.

NFL changes uniform policy to allow teams to use third helmet during season - NBC Sports - The NFL tweaked its uniform policy to allow teams to wear alternate helmets starting in 2022 and the policy has changed again.

Will the Cowboys draft a quarterback? - NBC Sports - The Cowboys enter the draft with an unsettled future at the quarterback position.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Breaking Down Washington Wide Receivers Jalen McMillan and Ja’Lynn Polk - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel looks at the other two Washington receivers available in the draft.

Chicago Bears Ryan Poles considering Texas DT Byron Murphy with pick 9? - Windy City Gridiron - Bill Zimmerman was on "Poles Position" to discuss Byron Murphy and other options with the ninth pick

2024 NFL Draft interview: Troy CB Reddy Steward - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with one of the top Group of 5 cornerbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

NFC North 2024 Mock Draft - Windy City Gridiron - Did I just have the perfect Chicago Bears four man draft?

Montez Sweat: ‘I’m not losing to the Packers’ in 2024 - Windy City Gridiron - Bears star defensive end Montez Sweat made a pledge on Tuesday Chicago fans will love: vowing to take out the hated Packers in 2024.

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE PAGE

2nd City Gridiron is our new video home! So hit the link and help us grow that brand!

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following are not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender-based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

2nd City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Making Monsters with Taylor Doll, Bear Bones from Dr. Mason West, Khari Thompson, and Danny Meehan, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert is another fun one.

Bears fans, SB Nation has discontinued our WCG Podcast channel, so please subscribe/follow our new 2nd City Gridiron channel, which features the exact same podcast lineup that used to be on the Windy City Gridiron channel. We’re available at Apple, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart, and other podcast outlets.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Dr. Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Taylor Doll; Greg Gabriel; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Dr. Ken Mitchell; Danny Meehan; Jack R Salo; Khari Thompson; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; T.J. Starman; Dr. Mason West; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.