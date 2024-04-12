The Bear’s Den, April 12, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Bears beef up their legal team in continued push for new lakefront stadium - Chicago Sun-Times - The Chicago Bears have hired political veteran Andrea Zopp to serve as a senior adviser on their legal team.

Bears NFL Draft guide takeaways: Caleb Williams scouting report, prospects to watch at No. 9 - The Athletic - Dane Brugler’s thorough draft guide allows us to learn more about prospects the Bears could target in this month’s draft.

Bears Mock Draft 1.0: Who will Ryan Poles take with the No. 9 overall pick? - The 2024 NFL Draft is quickly approaching. Here is a mock draft that showcases how general manager Ryan Poles can utilize his four draft picks.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah: There are multiple QBs we're in love with in this draft - NBC Sports - It’s no secret that the Vikings are in the market for a quarterback.

Vikings schedule private workout with Jayden Daniels - NBC Sports - Jayden Daniels' pre-draft process continues to get busier.

NBA’s Jontay Porter faces lifetime ban for “cardinal sin” of possibly betting on games - NBC Sports - The two current gambling controversies in pro sports look to be moving in very different directions.

Michael Penix, Bo Nix, J.J. McCarthy are not scheduled to attend draft - NBC Sports - The NFL announced the 13 players who are going to the draft two weeks from tonight.

Joe Alt and Brock Bowers declined invitation to attend draft - NBC Sports - J.J. McCarthy didn’t respond to his invitation; the league moved on.

Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye among 13 players to attend 2024 NFL draft - NBC Sports - They won’t be drafted by the Lions, but Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye are all heading to Detroit.

O.J. Simpson’s family announces he has died at 76 - NBC Sports - Hall of Famer whose criminal trial riveted the nation has died of cancer.

2024 NFL Draft interview: Fordham WR MJ Wright - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with one of the top FCS offensive players in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Bears Expert: 9th pick sets up beautifully for Chicago Bears Ryan Poles - Windy City Gridiron - Dan Wiederer joined the Bears Banter Podcast!

