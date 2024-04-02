Hot Take Tuesday: Caleb Williams will be a Bear and I’m damn excited

Caleb Williams is less than a month away from becoming a Chicago Bear.

I want you to read that sentence and drink it in. I want you to let it wash over you. Let it consume you. Breathe it all in. It’s happening, and Chicago Bears fans should be excited.

Not only should Bears fans be excited, they should be more excited about this than literally anything the franchise has done in the last 35 years.

Anything.

This is better than trading up for Justin Fields. This is better than selecting Mitch Trubisky. This is better than the trade for Khalil Mack or the trade for Jay Cutler.

Heck, I think I’m more excited about this than reaching the Super Bowl under Lovie Smith because I didn’t really believe that team could overcome the QB deficit that was Peyton Manning vs Rex Grossman. Be excited, Bears fans, be very excited.

Don’t listen to the haters. Don’t listen to the toxic masculinity that will be thrown around because Caleb Williams has a pink phone case. Ignore the created nonsense about who Caleb Williams is as a person and a teammate. Be excited for this reason: this is the greatest quarterback prospect the Chicago Bears franchise has ever selected.

Ever.

I spoke with a well-established general manager who dates back decades. He feels Caleb Williams is arguably one of the top 5 QB prospects of the last 40 years. Forty. Years. He can make magic happen out of structure. He can make any throw. He can toss the ball 60 yards with the flick of a wrist. Not only that, he’s a good person. He already has a foundation working towards helping children. His teammates love him. The rumors that were thrown about him were nonsense.

Caleb will march to his own drummer. He’s not going to care if fans bash him for painting his nails or doing something that isn’t considered “macho.” He’s going to be unapologetically himself and that’s an exciting thing for Bears fans.

I’m buying the hype. Caleb Williams will be no worse than the second-best QB in Bears history, and I’m pretty sure by the end of his career, he will be considered the best.

I expect Caleb Williams to be considered a top-ten quarterback in the league throughout his career. I wouldn’t be surprised if he’s largely considered a top-five quarterback for most of his career. The Chicago Bears are about to be relevant. And they’ll be relevant every year for the next 15 years.

He will be that good.

Now the Caleb haters will read this article and go, well he better be a superstar right out of the gate. He absolutely could be. But he may need to grow a little bit throughout his rookie year, but for every incompletion or interception, the haters will just have another reason to tell you why he won’t succeed. And that’s because they don’t want him to.

Caleb Williams will succeed.

He wants Chicago to build him a statue. He wants to be immortal. He has the drive to fight for a spot on the Chicago sports Mount Rushmore. He wants his career to begin and end in Canton, Ohio. He will only settle for being the best, and that’s an attitude we should all embrace at Halas Hall.

This isn’t an article to rip Justin Fields or Mitch Trubisky or any of the other QBs before him. They had their chances and they didn’t succeed. Sometimes it was the QBs fault, and sometimes it was the franchise’s fault, but this time, everything is lining up the way it needs to be.

Williams is going to be dropped into arguably the best situation an overall number-one pick at quarterback has ever had. He has two hall-of-fame-caliber wide receivers. He has two top twenty tight ends. He has a stable of running backs and an offensive coordinator who has shown the ability to maximize his QB’s talent.

It’s happening, Bears fans. The Chicago Bears are about to have the quarterback situation figured out.

It wasn’t Bill Wade or Ed Brown. It wasn’t Bobby Douglass or Bob Avellini. It wasn’t Jim McMahon or Mike Tomczak. It wasn’t Jim Harbaugh or Erik Kramer. It wasn’t Rex Grossman or Kyle Orton. It wasn’t Jay Cutler or Mitch Trubisky. It wasn’t Justin Fields. It is Caleb Williams.

I’m soaking it all in. Caleb Williams is less than a month away from being a Chicago Bear.

I can’t wait.

Quick Hits