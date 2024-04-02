The Case for a Defender at #9

Supposedly, Ryan Poles is breaking his staff down into teams—if he has not already done so—to debate what the Chicago Bears should do with the ninth overall pick in the draft. According to Poles:

“We’re going to do some cool things when we get back, kind of break into teams. One team is going to talk about [why] the tackle position is the best to go after, [why] the receiver’s the best, [why] the defensive end’s the best and use factual information to spit that out—and we’ll have a debate in terms of what’s more impactful for our football team, short-term and long-term.”

As an intellectual exercise, I support this idea. I appreciate the effort at a thorough approach. To be clear, though, my top three choices for what Chicago does at #9 are Marvin Harrison (jr), Rome Odunze, and Malik Nabers. However, I was curious as to whether or not I could create a reasonable argument in favor of drafting defense.

The “Receiver” Position is Filled

For the last two years, Waldron’s offense has had about 550 pass targets to go around, or roughly 32 per game (there have also been untargeted passes in these games, as well, in the form of clear throwaways). As a point of reference, CJ Stroud threw around 33 passes per game last season as well, and a single quarterback passing that many times in a season with only a single throwaway per game would have had the 7th-most regular-season pass attempts in the league for 2023.

For Waldron, about 85 of those pass attempts have gone to running backs each season, but the other 465 targets should involve a receiver or tight end. Specifically, at least a hundred passes would go to a tight end at the lower end, with thirty more at the upper end. Interestingly, Cole Kmet has seen 74 targets per season during his career (though he averaged 82 per season over the last two years) and Gerard Everett has had at least 60 targets a season every year in the last five years. This also probably leaves fewer than 350 targets for receivers.

These numbers alone suggest to me that Brock Bowers is probably not an ideal target, pun intended, for the Bears in this draft.

Across the last five seasons, Keenan Allen has averaged 138 targets per year (but that dips to 120 targets per year across the last two years). Meanwhile, DJ Moore has averaged 134 targets per year across the last five years (with 127 targets per year across the last two years). So, that’s 250-270 targets taken up by just those two players, in all likelihood. That means there might be 80-100 targets left to go around.

Is that enough for a first-round receiver? For a receiver taken in the top ten? Jaxon Smith-Njiba only had 93 targets last season in Waldron’s offense, and he was widely considered either underutilized or a disappointment (depending on the viewpoint) after being taken at #20. This also ignores Tyler Scott, who had 32 targets in 2023; to give him fewer looks in 2024 essentially means that the staff has given up on him–which could happen–as that’s basically just a pair of targets a game. It also assumes no targets for any of the receivers farther down the priority line.

Of course, one option is to have the quarterback simply pass more. However, these numbers are already asking the quarterback to pass at a moderately high rate. Another option is to have slightly fewer targets go to one of the top four weapons. Still, a quick glance at the numbers does suggest that the offense might be filled with top threats already, and it might be better suited to absorb a “project” receiver from the third or fourth round than the sort of “prime target” taken in the top ten.

The Offensive Line Might Be Fine

The Bears line has not performed well in recent years, or even really adequately at times. Composite rankings frequently show Chicago as slightly below average, giving up a large number of pressures and an even more disproportionate number of sacks. However, and this is key, sacks are typically a quarterback-related stat. Ben Baldwin’s composite rankings have Chicago as having a roughly average line when it comes to pass protection, and the offensive tackle positions are not the key weakness. Taking a tackle to replace Braxton Jones likely does not improve the play of the offensive line in 2024, and and of all of the “premium”

Instead, the weakness of the offensive line comes from the interior. The center position was a clear problem, and the guard positions have been inconsistent. During free agency, Ryan Bates and Coleman Shelton have been added via trades and new signings. Whether or not these upgrades are “enough” will be hard to say for certain until the entire offense comes together, however, drafting a center or guard at #9 is likely to be an inefficient use of resources.

There are likely to be solid choices to improve the interior of the offensive line available outside of the top ten draft spots, and so one solution to improve the offensive line might be a trade down, targeting a player such as Troy Fautanu (who could play guard or tackle) or Jackson Powers-Johnson.

The Pass Rush is a Problem

Chicago was 31st in the NFL in sacks per team last season, with 1.8 per game. That was actually an improvement over 2022. The 4.64% sack rate was the lowest in the NFL. This likely contributed to the reality that only three teams allowed a higher rate of third-down conversions, and only seven defenses forced fewer punts per offensive score. Yes, Jaylon Johnson and Montez Sweat played well. Yes, Gervon Dexter improved as the season continued. Only five teams had a lower pressure rate per Pro Football Reference (18.8%), a failing that cannot be assigned purely to the blitz rate–nine of the ten teams that blitzed less often than Chicago had a higher pressure rate and at least 13 more sacks. Oh, and Justin Jones (the second-highest sack producer from 2023) is now a member of the Arizona Cardinals.

In short, the Bears are sorely lacking in the pass rush department. They could use an edge defender or an interior pass-rusher, because at this point any sort of help on that front likely would be beneficial. Florida State’s Jared Verse and Illinois’ Johnny Newton are strong considerations on the merits of their ability to fit Matt Eberflus’s system.

For myself, I’m not entirely convinced. I think that Chicago is best off being even more aggressive in building the offense than seems reasonable, and that there is still the potential to add adequate (if unspectacular) help on defense at the end of the draft or via the post-draft rounds of free agency.

Conclusion?

It’s possible to see a version of roster construction wherein wide receiver is already a strength, the offensive line is worth testing moving forward, and the pass-rushing defense is the weakest component of the team. Traditionally, true pass-rushers go early in the draft, and thus if there is to be a meaningful addition to this role in 2024, it will need to come early in the draft. Perhaps within the top ten.