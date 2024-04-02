The Bear’s Den, April 2, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

5 paths Bears can take with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NFL draft – NBC Sports Chicago - GM Ryan Poles will have several options in front of him in the first round of the draft.

Chicago’s QB Problem: Lack of Development? Lack of Investment? Or Both? - Da Bears Blog - Deep in the NFL Offseason, sometimes all we’re left with to talk about is drama. It doesn’t always have to be interesting, either — nearly anyone can go viral for saying something inflammatory, be they an ESPN Analyst, a former NFL Quarterback, or even just a fan with a take that’s truly out of left field.

Report: Seahawks have shown interest in Laken Tomlinson, Cody Whitehair - NBC Sports - Still needing some help along the offensive line, the Seahawks are potentially looking at a pair of veteran guards.

NFL Draft team guides 2024: Each team’s picks, predictions and needs - The Athletic - Our team-by-team look at the 257 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, plus a glance at what each team might be thinking as draft day approaches.

Are you excited at the possibility of Caleb Williams becoming a Bear? - Windy City Gridiron - Vote in this week’s Chicago Bears Reacts survey question!

Introducing Jacob Infante’s 2024 NFL Draft Guide! - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst has published his fourth annual NFL Draft guide.

NFL Draft: The top three options for the Bears at nine overall - Windy City Gridiron - We asked our staff to give their top three outcomes for the Bears and the ninth pick in the first round.

Leming: Breaking the generational cycle of failed QB development in Chicago - Windy City Gridiron - The ghost of failed quarterbacks developed within the Chicago Bears organization has been a generational curse that cannot be broken. Or can general manager Ryan Poles finally break the cycle and change the course of history?

