SB Nation Mock Draft: Caleb Williams will be the new QB of the Chicago Bears

He’s been the No. 1 quarterback prospect in his class since high school, and on April 25, the odds are ridiculously high that USC’s Caleb Williams will be the first name called by the Chicago Bears. The latest odds from DraftKings SportsBook have Williams at -4000 to be the first overall pick, which means you’d have to bet $4,000 to win $100.

The oddsmakers know it. NFL Insiders know it. Draft analysts know it. Fans of other teams know it. And slowly but surely, Bears fans are all coming around to the notion that Williams will be a Bear.

So, with the first pick in the 2024 SB Nation Mock Draft, the Chicago Bears select Caleb Williams, quarterback, University of Southern California.

Williams will be stepping into an unprecedented situation in Chicago. Usually, the first overall draft pick is going to the worst team in football, but the Bears went 7-10 last season after an 0-4 start. Chicago’s defense is primed to take another step after a strong second half, but it’s the offense Williams will slide into that makes this opportunity so unique.

At receiver, DJ Moore gives Williams an electric playmaker at the Z, and six-time Pro Bowler Keenan Allen has been one of the most reliable pass catchers in the game for a decade. Tight end Cole Kmet has averaged 61 receptions per year over the last three seasons, and Gerald Everett’s versatility at the other tight end spot will create mismatches. D’Andre Swift is a reliable pass catcher out of the backfield, and he’s coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season.

The Bears totally revamped their offensive staff, but bringing in experienced play-caller Shane Waldron is the centerpiece. Waldron, along with quarterbacks coach Kerry Joseph, passing game coordinator Thomas Brown, and two assistant QB coaches — Ryan Griffin and Robbie Picazo — are all there to support Chicago’s quarterback room.

DraftKings set the over/under win total for the 2024 Bears at 8.5, so they’re expecting this team to be better than the ‘23 version, and a big part of that is the expectation of what Caleb Williams brings.

The Bears have historically struggled at the quarterback position, but they’ve never been so prepared to draft one. From the offensive weapons, an improving offensive line, a coaching support staff that is second to none, plus a top 10 defense that will keep them in games, Williams is a threat to shatter Chicago’s rookie passing records.