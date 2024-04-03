Examining the history of quarterbacks taken 1st overall since the new rookie wage scale in 2011

In the modern-day NFL, it’s all about the quarterback. For the Chicago Bears, this has been a deceptive position that they just cannot seem to get right. The good news is that they’ll get their best chance yet to get the position right for the next decade-plus.

With the draft just under four weeks away and a quarterback guaranteed to be the top pick in the draft yet again, it’s the perfect time to dive into the recent history of the No. 1 overall quarterbacks selected since 2011. The current rookie wage scale is an important determination in this breakdown because of how much it changed the landscape of the draft. You’ll recognize every name on this list. We’ll dive into each top quarterback and see how they fared throughout their careers and where they rank in their respective draft classes. Barring something unexpected, Chicago will be making the No. 1 overall pick in the draft for the first time in franchise history. That pick is expected to be star USC quarterback Caleb Williams. What can Bears fans expect as a realistic guideline for expectations? Let’s dive into the past to help predict the future.

2011: Cam Newton (Carolina Panthers)

Years Played: 11

Second Contract with drafted team: Yes

Career Numbers: (59.9%) 32,389 Passing Yards, 194 TDs, 123 INTs, 5,628 rush yards, 75 TDs

Career Record: (75-68-1)

Teams: Carolina Panthers and New England Patriots

Awards/Accomplishments: All-Pro (2015), Pro Bowl (2011, 2013, 2015), AP Offensive Rookie of the Year, AP MVP, AP Offensive Player of the Year

Some might be wondering why I decided to start this list in an odd year like 2011. The reason is simple: The current rookie wage scale went into effect that season. The way players were drafted changed because teams weren’t worried about how much they’d have to pay to take a quarterback at No. 1 overall versus a lesser-value position. The standard of drafting a quarterback in 2011 is the same today. That could not be said before this era.

Newton was highly regarded as a prospect coming out of Auburn. Even though Luck was already receiving a ridiculous amount of hype a year early, Cam was viewed as a no-brainer pick for Carolina. Newton led the Panthers to four playoff appearances in five years, including a spirited trip to the Super Bowl in 2015 after going 15-1. Newton’s career did fall off toward the end due to injuries, but as a whole, he was an excellent draft pick and had a stretch where he was one of the best quarterbacks in the sport. His combination of size, speed, and arm strength was a relatively new concept to NFL teams. He also helped pave the way for more athletic quarterbacks to be taken seriously during the draft process. In many ways, his abilities were ahead of their time.

Hit or Miss: Hit

2012: Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts)

Years Played: 7 (Six seasons)

Second Contract with drafted team: Yes.

Career Numbers: (60.8%) 23,671 yards, 171 TDs, 85 INTs, 1,590 rush yards, 14 TDs

Career Record: (53-33)

Teams: Indianapolis Colts

Awards/Accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2012-2014 and 2018), AP Comeback Player of the Year

Widely regarded as the best quarterback prospect ever, Luck’s NFL journey was much shorter than anticipated. Just one year after missing the season due to a shoulder injury, Luck came back with 4,593 passing yards and won Comeback Player of the Year. Months later, it was announced that he was retiring from the sport of football at 29 years old to protect his health.

Luck will always be the ultimate “what could have been” story. The Colts lucked into a pair of elite quarterback prospects in the draft. First, it was a 13-year Colts career from NFL great Peyton Manning. That was followed by one year of misery with a (2-14) record that secured them the top pick and Luck. In his rookie season, Indianapolis went from (2-14) to (11-5) as a Wild Card team. Luck would lead the team to three consecutive playoff appearances, but the team never reached the Super Bowl. By all accounts, had Luck stuck around and continued to play, the Colts would still be perennial contenders. We’d probably be talking about Luck as a future Hall of Famer. Instead, football fans will forever wonder “what if” when his name is brought up.

Hit or Miss: Hit

2015: Jameis Winston (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Years Played: 9 (Still playing)

Second Contract with drafted team: No.

Career Numbers: (61.2) 22,104 yards, 141 TDs, 99 INTs, 1,214 rush yards, 11 TDs

Career Record: (34-46)

Teams: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New Orleans Saints, Cleveland Browns

Awards/Accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2015)

It’s somewhat hard to believe that this draft class is almost ten years old. Bears fans surely remember the hype surrounding the Top 2 quarterbacks in this class, namely Marcus Mariota. Chicago was tied to the former Oregon Duck late in the draft process. So much so that there were multiple draft day rumors that they were pushing for a deal to slide up to No. 2 overall to take him. Winston felt destined for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the process, though. Despite the amount of hype (as a player) he had coming out of Florida State, he never developed into the quarterback most had expected.

Winston had moments of brilliance over his first three years in the league, but when all was said and done in Tampa Bay, he didn’t receive a second contract. Yes, Tom Brady was a big reason, but if the front office had viewed him as a top quarterback, Brady wouldn’t have been a consideration. In Winston’s last year with the team, he became the only quarterback ever to throw both 30 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in the same season. Since departing Tampa Bay, Winston has been primarily a backup who has struggled with accuracy and has not put up great numbers. All in all, it’s hard for me to call this a “hit” when he didn’t get a second contract with the team, and they had just one winning record during his five years with the team. Also, Winston, despite his age and arm talent, has not been a consistent starter since leaving four years ago.

Hit or Miss: Miss (but not a “bust”)

2016: Jared Goff (St. Louis Rams)

Years Played: 8 (Still playing)

Second Contract with drafted team: Yes.

Career Numbers: (64.7%) 30,429 yards, 185 TDs, 82 INTs

Career Record: (66-50-1)

Teams: St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams, Detroit Lions

Awards/Accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2017-2018 and 2022)

On the surface, it’s never a great sign when the franchise that drafts you ends up trading you a few years into your career. In many ways, Goff looked like an average quarterback who had a career year early into his Rams tenure. Los Angeles felt the same when they chose to send him and a trio of draft picks, including a pair of first-rounders to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford. As the trade has developed, it’s been a win for both sides. The Rams won a Super Bowl with Stafford. The Lions received a low-cost starting quarterback and three high-value draft picks. For the better part of two seasons, Goff has been a Top 10 quarterback. He’s not an overly dynamic athlete, but the marriage between him and offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has been perfect. Goff is due for a contract extension soon, and much like Lions general manager Brad Holmes has said all along, Goff is not a stop-gap. Considering how things started, he’s been quite the success story, even if the majority of his recent success has come with a different team.

Hit or Miss: Hit (With some caveats)

2018: Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns)

Years Played: 6 (Still playing)

Second Contract with drafted team: No.

Career Numbers: (61.9%) 20,332 yards, 130 TDs, 74 INTs

Career Record: (40-46)

Teams: Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Awards/Accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2023)

Much like Goff, Mayfield’s path to success hasn’t been conventional. Things started well in Cleveland. His explosive personality and outstanding arm talent were easy to root for. It appeared the Browns were finally on the right track for the first time in decades, and then the injuries started. Mayfield lacked the same juice, and things started trending in the wrong direction. Then, in 2022, the Browns front office decided to make a bold move when they traded a bevy of picks for Deshaun Watson. They also gave him a fully guaranteed contract. In many ways, it felt like Cleveland gave up on the former No. 1 overall selection too soon. He was eventually traded to the Panthers, where he struggled and was subsequently released.

Mayfield ended up with the Rams (while Stafford) was injured, and his career under Sean McVay was somewhat revitalized. He signed a one-year prove-it contract with the Buccaneers in 2023 and parlayed that into a lucrative three-year contract worth $100 million. He had a career year and will look to build on that in 2024. Overall, he’s been more good than bad. If last year’s production was any indication, he’s on the right track to salvaging a successful NFL career.

Hit or Miss: Hit (With some caveats)

2019: Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals)

Years Played: 5 (Still playing)

Second Contract with drafted team: Yes.

Career Numbers: (66.6%) 15,647 yards, 94 TDs, 46 INTs, 2,448 rush yards, 26 TDs

Career Record: (28-36-1)

Teams: Arizona Cardinals

Awards/Accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2020-2021), AP Offensive Rookie of the Year

Through his first five seasons, Murray has had an interesting career. It started the year he was drafted when Arizona insisted that Josh Rosen was their quarterback of the future while later drafting the former Oklahoma product and dumping Rosen on draft night. At the time, the hiring of former head coach Kliff Kingsbury was labeled as unconventional, yet exciting. While things appeared to get off on the right foot, the same trend of starting hot and fading late in the season persisted. Murray’s size has always brought plenty of skeptics, but his unusual arm talent and impressive mobility have made him a successful passer through the start of his career.

Health has been a factor, headlined by suffering a torn ACL in the latter part of 2022. He did not appear back to his normal self during the back half of last season. The talent is still there, and at age 26, he shouldn’t be close to hitting his ceiling this early in his career. Although Murray has yet to eclipse 4,000 yards passing, he’s thrown for at least 3,700 yards in three of his first five years in the league. 2024 is shaping up to be the defining season of his young career. Especially considering that the regime that drafted him is long gone. Year 2 under offensive coordinator Drew Petzing will be much more telling of what the future holds in Arizona. Still, the ceiling is notable, and for the better part of his young career, Murray has shown Top 5-7 upside.

Hit or Miss: Hit

2020: Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)

Years Played: 4 (Still playing)

Second Contract with drafted team: Yes.

Career Numbers: (68%) 14,083 yards, 97 TDs, 37 INTs

Career Record: (29-22-1)

Teams: Cincinnati Bengals

Awards/Accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2022), AP Comeback Player of the Year

In many ways, Burrow feels like a player who changed the perception of how quarterbacks could be evaluated. Heading into his final season at LSU, he was largely regarded as a Day 3 prospect. Out of high school, the Athens, Ohio product was a four-star recruit. He committed to Ohio State but attempted just 39 passes in three years before transferring to LSU. In his redshirt Junior season, Burrow had a completion percentage below (58%) and threw for 2,894 yards. Despite being held as a highly-regarded high school recruit, he wasn’t living up to his billing. That was until his Heisman-winning breakout season in 2019. Burrow threw for a whopping 5,671 yards, 60 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. He had arguably the best season of any Power 5 college quarterback ever on an LSU team that regularly pummeled teams on their way to a national championship.

So, how did Burrow change the way teams evaluate college quarterbacks? For one, teams started to take into account the entire picture and valued how he finished more than how he started. It would have been easy to write his 2019 season off as a fluke. After all, his career numbers more than doubled in his fifth college season. Burrow went from a late-round flier to someone regarded as a cerebral player who had shown vast growth. A similar process is going on with another LSU quarterback in Jayden Daniels in this draft class. Despite playing five years of college ball and largely not living up to his recruit status, the 24-year-old prospect has changed the perception after a Heisman-winning campaign in 2023.

From a physical standpoint, nothing about the former LSU product is overly impressive. Yet, he could do it all and the mental side of his game was far more advanced than most college quarterbacks coming into the NFL draft.

Since coming into the NFL, Burrow has set the league on fire when healthy. Despite suffering a torn ACL midway through his rookie season, he took a team that had once combined for 25 wins over five years, into a perennial Super Bowl contender. He’s widely regarded as one of the best quarterbacks in the league and has one of the conference’s best-supporting staffs. Even with plenty of criticism following their selection of Ja’Marr Chase in 2021 over an elite offensive tackle prospect, Burrow has overcome a subpar offensive line for the majority of his young NFL career. Health has been the only thing holding him back from being a consistent factor in the MVP conversation. Even with a loaded quarterback class that featured a total of five frontline starters, Burrow has stood out as the best.

Hit or Miss: Hit (Elite)

2021: Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars)

Years Played: 3 (Still playing)

Second Contract with drafted team: TBA (Soon)

Career Numbers: (63.8%) 11,770 yards, 58 TDs, 39 INTs

Career Record: (20-30)

Teams: Jacksonville Jaguars

Awards/Accomplishments: Pro Bowl (2022)

This is the territory where we start to get into incomplete evaluations. On the surface, Lawrence appears to be headed toward a “hit” at minimum. The talent is undeniable, and many regarded him as the best pure quarterback prospect since Luck at the time. Lawrence burst onto the scene at Clemson as a true freshman, and the legend lived on from there. He maintained his QB1 status throughout a class that had many interesting names. The 2021 class included five separate quarterbacks taken within the first 15 selections of the draft. In what many classified as a great class, Lawrence has stood above the rest as the only franchise-caliber quarterback thus far. Third-overall pick Trey Lance was traded in his third season. Eleventh pick Justin Fields was dealt to the Pittsburgh Steelers in March. Fifteenth overall pick Mac Jones was highly scrutinized after an impressive rookie season and was sent packing to backup Lawrence in Jacksonville last month. The career arc of Zach Wilson, the class’ No. 2 overall pick, never took form. While he’s still a member of the New York Jets, it’s only a matter of time before he’s fighting for a roster spot on a different team.

Lawrence was thrown into an impossible situation his rookie year. Former head coach Urban Myer was a disaster. They quickly pivoted to former Super Bowl-winning head coach Doug Pederson, which led to an impressive sophomore season. Things appeared to be trending in the right direction last season before a string of injuries derailed Lawrence’s third year. Subsequently, the Jaguars collapsed down the stretch and failed to make the playoffs.

Some may view this as a “make or break” year for the fourth-year quarterback, but it’s much more likely he’s looking at a lucrative contract extension than that sort of ultimatum heading into Year 5. There’s no question Lawrence needs to take the next step, but at his best, he’s a Top 10 quarterback with plenty of ceiling at 24 to reach his full potential in the coming seasons.

Hit or Miss: Hit (But Incomplete)

2023: Bryce Young (Carolina Panthers)

Years Played: 1 (Still playing)

Second Contract with drafted team: N/A.

Career Numbers: (59.8%) 2,877 yards, 11 TDs, 10 INTs

Career Record: (2-14)

Teams: Carolina Panthers

Awards/Accomplishments: None

On paper, Young’s rookie season appeared to be one set up to be one the best we’ve seen in quite some time for a No. 1 overall pick. Carolina’s 2022 left a lot to be desired, but they appeared on the right track. Even more, the hiring of Frank Reich and their “All-Star” coaching staff appeared to be setting them up to compete for an NFC South title out of the gate. After trading away a bevy of picks, including No. 1 receiver DJ Moore, to Chicago, it was a do-or-die move that backfired. At least in Year 1.

Going into his sophomore season, he’ll have a brand new offensive coaching staff and a general manager who did not draft him. Owner David Tepper still has plenty of reason to try to make it work, but the chances—historically speaking—of Young turning things around after a horrid rookie season aren’t high.

The former Alabama product’s rookie numbers were ones to forget. In total, he threw for 2,877 yards with 11 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 16 games. Because of his size (5’10, 204), he was already fighting from behind. After a disastrous start to his NFL career in which he eclipsed the 200-yard passing mark just five times, surrounding him with a more complete offensive line and better pass catchers will be monumental. New head coach Dave Canales did wonders for quarterbacks in Seattle as the quarterbacks coach and Tampa Bay as the offensive coordinator. Now he’ll be tasked with turning around Young’s career without a first-round pick this offseason and a roster that needs plenty of help. The former Alabama star still has plenty of upside but this year becomes monumental in his development.

Hit or Miss: Incomplete (Trending Towards Miss)

What To Take Away

One of the biggest conclusions most will come to is a simple one: Selecting the right quarterback is hard. Even at No. 1 overall. Part of that comes from the evaluation aspect. The other side, and quite possibly the more important aspect, is the situation around the rookie quarterback. When looking at the successful quarterbacks from this group, one thing stands out above the rest. The passers with the most talent around them and the most stable situations succeeded much earlier than the rest.

Truthfully, there aren’t many teams on this list that stand out as comparable when looking for a one-for-one comparison to the situation the Chicago Bears hold. The closest one might be the Cincinnati Bengals with Burrow, but even then, anyone could easily argue that Chicago has a better offensive line and a considerably better group of receivers in Year 1 than anything most of these rookie quarterbacks had in their Year 1 situations.

Here are a few general statistics to keep in mind as each of you starts to form realistic expectations for the Bears in 2024:

Average win total for the team holding the No. 1 pick: 2.6

Average win-total improvement for the team holding the No. 1 pick in Year 1: 4.4

Number of teams that made the playoffs within the first three years: 7-of-9

Number of players that have (or projected) to land a second contract with the same team: 6-of-8. *Too early to tell on Young.

Number of times the Top QB taken in the draft was the best QB in class: 6-of-8. *Too early to tell on Young.

What can Bears fans take from these numbers:

Chicago was considerably better than almost every team that has selected No. 1 overall in this time frame.

If Chicago sees a four-win improvement in 2024, they are all but guaranteed a playoff spot. Maybe even a division title.

There’s a (75%) chance that whoever the Bears select later this month will get a second contract with the team and will be the best quarterback in the 2024 class. Even for as loaded as it might appear.

Fans have every right to be skeptical about the Bears’ process at the quarterback position. There’s been multiple big-resource swings and no true long-term hits that have produced the proper results. Going into this process as guarded as possible shouldn’t be criticized. With that being said, Chicago has never been in this type of position before. They’ve got the supporting cast to develop a rookie quarterback. They are considerably better than most teams that selected No. 1 overall, and more importantly, didn’t have to trade a large part of their immediate future to hold the rights to the top pick.

General manager Ryan Poles has been preparing for this moment since he first took over the team. His methodical approach, both in adding talent and managing their cap space, has set them up to fully maximize this rookie quarterback contract window. As long as he brings in the right quarterback, it’s not hard to see why this can work and be a franchise-changing moment for the Chicago Bears. In short, get excited Bears fans. History is finally on their side. The days of pining for an elite quarterback might soon be a distant memory of the past.