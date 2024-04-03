2024 NFL Draft interview: South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield

South Dakota State has been one of the top football programs in the FCS the last few years, and manning the blindside for the Jackrabbits has been left tackle Garret Greenfield.

Coming off of back-to-back national championships, Greenfield is a two-time captain with four seasons of starting experience at the collegiate level. South Dakota State has 6 notable prospects on offense entering the draft this year, and a strong argument can be made that Greenfield deserves to be the first one taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Greenfield about his collegiate career, competing at the Combine and the Shrine Bowl, his mentality off the line of scrimmage, and more.

JI: You had the Shrine Bowl and the Combine coming up in the last few months. What were those experiences like for you?

GG: It’s been awesome. Both of those were great events, and I was super excited and thankful to be fortunate enough to be a part of both of those. Both were great experiences. The Shrine Bowl’s a lot of fun, getting to compete with some of the best players from across the country. I met a ton of great guys there, when I was there, too, make new friends. We had great coaches down there who really helped me out. I learned a lot the week that we were there. We had quite a few guys from South Dakota State there, too, so you’re gonna get to hang out with them, and [suiting up with them for] the last time was super special, as well. I loved it at the Shrine Bowl, and same thing at the Combine. It’s pretty special for me to be there, growing up, watching the Combine every year, hoping that was gonna be me someday. I was super thankful to be there, and to have two of my teammates here to do it with was awesome. It’s a great group of guys that I got to spend the week with, and again, meet some new people, get to know a few new guys, because you’re spending all your time together, and then happy to have fun with the Combine, as well. It’s just been a lot of really cool stuff. I’m trying to soak in every moment, to put one foot in front of the other, do what I can on a day-to-day basis. I control what I can control to help myself out the best I can. Like I said, just a lot of really cool stuff, and I’m just super fortunate and very thankful to be doing all this.

JI: You broke the offensive line vertical jump record, which is unbelievable. When did you realize you could genuinely break the record?

GG: Yeah, I knew through training and everything; [my] pre-Combine numbers with the jumps were pretty good. Going into the Sunday, when we worked out, I had a pretty good feeling that my jumps were probably going to be my best area. I’ve always felt that I was an explosive player, so the fact that I was able to go out and confirm that, put up good numbers on those, I was super excited about. But yeah, based on all the testing you’re doing, I had a feeling that those would be good numbers for me.

JI: You won back-to-back national championships with two different head coaches at South Dakota State. How did you guys manage to rally around Coach Rogers once he took over for Coach Stiegelmeier?

GG: It was a very seamless transition, because a lot of us had known Coach Rogers for a while. He had been in the program for a long time. He played here, he’s been in [Brookings, South Dakota] his entire coaching career, so having a familiar face in there was definitely helpful. Coach Stieg had been there for so long, so obviously, there’s gonna...no matter how seamless it is, some change comes along with [transitioning from] the guy that had been there for almost three decades. But yeah, Coach Rogers did a great job, and everybody in the locker room bought in to what he was, and you know what to do right away. I think he did such a great job of honoring the tradition and everything that Coach Stieg had put into place but also making it like it was his team at that point, too. I think he did a great job of integrating both of those of, honoring the past and honoring Coach Stieg, and you’ll keep some of those things, while also integrating new ways of doing things and, “this is how we’re going to move forward,” doing this and all that kind of stuff. It was a very good transition. Everybody on the team loves that he’s such an easy guy to play for. You can tell how much passion and love he has for the game of football, for South Dakota State, and for everybody in the locker room, so it was really awesome.

JI: The Jackrabbits had a lot of future NFLers on their offense entering the draft this year, yourself included. Who’s up next on that roster? Who’s someone we should keep an eye on?

GG: I think there’s a couple guys, just how we develop guys and how hard everybody works, but I think at the top of that list is easily [quarterback] Mark Gronowski. He’s coming off from winning the Walter Payton [Award] this last year, leading us to our national title. Up to this point, he’s lost one FCS game as a starter his whole career. His work habits and how he how he goes about his day-to-day, that’s gonna go a long way for him. On top of that, he’s already an incredibly, incredibly talented player, and he’s just always trying to find that next thing that can take his game to a higher level. He’s just so incredibly talented, but you stack that on top of how hard he works and how smart of a guy is...he’s a mechanical engineering major, so he’s super smart. He knows the game of football well, and he works his tail off. All the success that he’s had, it’s very well deserved, and it’s definitely not by accident.

JI: Let’s talk about your approach at the line of scrimmage. It’ll depend on the play, of course, but what are some of the first things going through your head off the snap?

GG: In our o-line room, we always talked about, as you’re walking up to the line after you break the huddle, the only thing that should be going through your head is “alignment, assignment”. The lucky part for alignment, about 99% of the time, your alignment is going to be in the exact same spot every time, so you don’t think about that too much. After that , you have the play call ready, and you just get a quick read on the defense, see what they’re giving us. But then, we make our calls based on what we see, based on what we’ve talked about in meetings throughout the past week, what we’ve seen on film. By that point, it should all just be second nature to you. So you get up to the line, see what they’re giving you, then you make your calls. From there, you really can’t do too much thinking; you just got to go out there and play. Pre-snap, that’s when you get all that stuff down, have your plan of attack ready, but then, once the ball snapped, it’s all about executing your technique and playing as hard as you can.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

GG: Free time, I’m a pretty big outdoors guy. I grew up in a small town in the Midwest, so I enjoy hunting: pheasants, deer, ducks, geese, all that kind of stuff. It’s been a lot of fun. I like to golf to summer. I’m not very good, but it’s always a fun thing to do. Obviously, football takes up a lot of my time. I like to hang out with my family, see my little niece and nephew that I have, it’s always a lot of fun. Like I said, just being outside, being with the people I care about. That’s really just what I like to do in my free time.

JI: What’s the biggest animal you’ve shot?

GG: My biggest thing I’ve ever got was a deer. I just grew up doing that, and I haven’t gotten no big trophy hunts or anything. It’s something I’d like to get into you someday; hunting season and football season clash quite a bit of the time. I go after birds quite a bit, since that’s something you can do more in the spring. But yeah, a lot of those big game animals are in the fall. I did it mostly in high school when I had a little more time to go out, but I shot deer growing up in high school and stuff like that.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

GG: You’re gonna get somebody who puts the team’s success above all else. I’m gonna come in and compete to try and make the team better in any way I can. I’m gonna do what’s asked to me, and I’m gonna take coaching really well and do it at a high level. I’m going to get along with everybody; I’m a really good teammate, great at making new friends, great at making connections and getting along with people. I’m not an off-the-field distraction. I’m just going to be there to show up and help the team win games, make good friends along the way, and make good connections in the locker room.

