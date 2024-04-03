The Bear’s Den, April 3, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

Bears host girls flag football event to promote newest IHSA sport - Chicago Sun-Times - In partnership with the Bears, Ledley King — who played his entire career for soccer club Tottenham Hotspur of the Premier League — traveled from England to participate in Monday’s girls flag football event at Crane, the alma mater of Bears founder George Halas.

Bears’ Montez Sweat can play even better per Hall of Fame DE – NBC Sports Chicago - Dwight Freeney explained the untapped potential he sees in Sweat’s game

Nine at #9: Scouting Byron Murphy - Da Bears Blog - Over the next few days, my hope is to detail the names and faces behind a few of my favorite options for Chicago at #9 overall.

Aaron Rodgers earned only $81.14 in performance-based pay in 2023, lowest in the league - NBC Sports - Every NFL player is eligible for performance-based pay.

Report: Rashee Rice owns Corvette, leased Lamborghini involved in alleged street race - NBC Sports - Rice also reportedly has admitted to involvement in the crash.

Report: Eddie Goldman to return to Falcons - NBC Sports - The Falcons released defensive tackle Eddie Goldman from their reserve/left squad list on Tuesday, but it appears there will be another transaction involving Goldman and the team in the near future.

CFL's Saskatchewan Roughriders add Chase Claypool to exclusive negotiation list - NBC Sports - Not long ago, receiver Chase Claypool seemed to be on track for stardom.

Sunderbruch: The Case for a Defender at #9 - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago has long prioritized defense over offense, but recently things have been changing. Should the Bears take a step back into tradition before leaving the Top 10?

Zimmerman: Chicago Bears fans need to drink in excitement of Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron - The incoherent ramblings of a belligerent Bears fan

