A Scout’s Take: What goes on as NFL clubs begin their final draft meetings

Around the National Football League, clubs are either just starting or will shortly begin their final preparations for the 2024 NFL Draft. While the objective is to set a final Draft Board, each club may do things a little differently, but the result is the same: to be ready to select the best players for their club on Draft Weekend.

In my over 30 years of sitting in Draft Rooms, the draft prep has been about the same each year. Unlike December and February meetings, the coaches are more involved in these final meetings, and their input is important. After all, they are the people who have to coach these players once they are selected. A club wants to select players the coaching staff buys into and is anxious to work with.

In most places, the meetings begin by going over one position at a time with the players they are interested in, top to bottom. The Board is stacked by talent/grade and separated by the round value each is in. Usually, a club will go over all the positions on one side of the ball, followed by the other.

When reviewing a player, each person who wrote a report on that player has a chance to speak. Not everyone who wrote a report will agree with the different grades, but in the end, a final grade must be found. That determination is made by the General Manager, Personnel Director, or Scouting Director, whomever is given that authority. When that final grade is determined, all must buy into it as it becomes the Team's grade, not an individual grade.

I used to have a sign in the Draft Room that said this…" It's not about who is right, it's about being right." If all involved cannot agree on a grade, then that is a player the club can't select. In the end, the opinion must be unanimous.

Once every position is gone over and stacked according to value, then the Board is stacked by value regardless of position. There could very well be three, four, or five players with the same grade, but they have to be stacked by priority. In other words, say three of these players are there when it's the club's turn to pick; which one would they rather have?

It can take a day or longer to stack a position. Often, that will depend on the depth of that position in the Draft. Some position groups are deeper than others, and that can change from Draft to Draft. This year, the wide receiver and tackle groups are considered deep, while the edge group is much weaker in comparison. To stack the Board, regardless of position, can take another two to three days. It's a time-consuming exercise, but one that is very important and has to be done correctly.

Once the Board is finally set, then the meetings usually switch to strategy. Basically, who do we want to select, and when can we select them? It's imperative that a club goes through several different scenarios, as we never know exactly what is going to happen. There will be clubs trading up to grab a player and that can throw off how we felt the Draft would go.

I have always felt that during draft prep and going thorough strategy, we had to plan for the worst-case scenarios. I felt that if we could "live" with that worst-case situation, then we were in good shape going into the Draft. The last thing a club wants is to be unprepared for a situation and then panic. When that happens, the results are usually disastrous. If a club takes the time to go through different scenarios that can happen, then they are well prepared for the weekend. Being well prepared means being ready to trade up or trade down, depending on the situation.

Let's look at the Chicago Bears' options in the first round. It's very clear what they are going to do with the first overall pick, and that is select USC quarterback Caleb Williams. That plan has been in the works for weeks. With the Bears also having the ninth overall pick, none of us know what the result of that pick will be. They could select a player at nine, or they could trade down.

In the Bears strategy meetings, they will go over the different scenarios. There will be more than likely be two or three players that they would select if any or all are available. Who they pick will be the player with the highest grade on THEIR Board. One thing clubs don't care about or listen to is how analysts' boards are set up. Those boards are irrelevant to the Bears' situation. The fans or analysts may say they want a wide receiver or a pass rusher, but Ryan Poles is going to take who he feels is the best player for the Bears at that time.

Depending on who comes off the Board in the first eight picks, could also determine if the Bears try and trade out of that ninth pick. Again, that decision isn't made on Draft Night but rather in the days leading up to the Draft.

If the Bears are interested in trading down, they will let clubs know in the days leading up to the Draft that they may be interested in trading out of the pick. That doesn't mean they will trade, but they are letting clubs know it is possible. If there are clubs that want to trade up, they will start calling the Bears around the sixth pick to see if they are still interested in trading out of the pick. The answer the Bears will give is either "No, we are going to use the pick" or "Let's see how the next pick goes; call us back in five minutes." There will be calls, but that doesn't mean a trade is going to happen.

When preparing for a trade, the club has to determine how far back they are willing to go. They do that by finding out where the drop off in value is on their Board. That could be 12 players, it could be 15 or 16. It will vary but it's important not to trade down lower than where that drop off point is.

The Bears don't have a second-round pick in this Draft, and I'm sure they would love to get one, but I can't see them trading down that far in the first round in order to obtain a second-round pick. That would mean they would have to move back about eight or nine slots, meaning they would be picking around 17 or 18. It's my opinion that by doing that, they are going back too far and losing out on a premier player. The more likely scenario is moving back three of four slots and getting a third-round pick in return.

Regardless of what happens, there will be drama, and it will be a fun night. Yes, there will be fans who are happy with the result, and of course, there will be fans who are angry. It's Chicago, and that happens every day.