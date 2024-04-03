Peter King: Bears shouldn’t rush Williams

The latest Bears Banter Podcast has dropped!

It’s been a huge offseason for the Chicago Bears, so we recap our favorite moves in free agency and why we are buying all the stock we can in Caleb Williams (get hyped, Bears fans!).

But this podcast also features an incredible conversation with the fantastic Peter King. The longtime columnist of Sports Illustrated and later NBC joined the podcast to talk about his career and his legendary Monday column. He discussed the new kickoff rule, why he was fully in support of Devin Hester’s Hall of Fame Candidacy, and why he thinks more specialists should be in the Hall of Fame. He also discussed the 1985 Bears and how he thinks they are a story of “what could have been” and gives some fantastic thoughts on Jim McMahon.

Finally, he also discussed the Bears and Caleb Williams. After covering the NFL for 45 years, what’s the best advice he could give the Bears about developing a quarterback?

“Don’t rush him,” King stated. “The stories of Brock Purdy early on with the San Francisco 49ers, one of the reasons that Kyle Shanahan, who didn’t know much about him when he was drafted because they didn’t necessarily think they were going to draft him — but one of the things early on that Kyle Shanahan absolutely fell in love with, a trait, is that he would play scout team against one of the best defenses in football and he would jabber at Fred Warner all the time. He would win a lot of the battles in training camp in his first year. He wasn’t shying away from anything. So I think (for the Bears), be patient, don’t force a guy into a game before you really believe he’s ready because that could have an adverse effect over the long haul.”

He also voiced his concerns about Williams after watching the Notre Dame game. “Look, Caleb Williams is obviously a fantastic prospect,” King continued. “But if you go back and watch the Caleb Williams tape in the game against Notre Dame, where Notre Dame just rushed the passer just great that day, and Caleb Williams couldn’t get anything done, that’s one of the reasons I thought, hang onto Fields and build around him with a bunch of draft choices over the next two years and build a great offensive line. Now, their offensive line is okay, but I wouldn’t say it’s great. So if your offensive line is getting the quarterback beat up, then don’t rush Caleb Williams in there.”

