Reports: Caleb Williams, Dallas Turner, Rome Odunze visiting Bears

According to reports, Caleb Williams is currently in Chicago and Rome Odunze is coming on Thursday

By Bill Zimmerman
NFL Combine Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

We are less than a month away from the NFL Draft and the visits with teams are now coming fast and furious.

The Chicago Bears are no exception.

According to a report from ESPN’s Marc Silverman (AKA Silvy), Caleb Williams is currently in Chicago. Silvy reported this on his afternoon show with Tom Waddle on today. He said that the Bears took Williams out to dinner and also brought some of the members of the current team. Williams dined with the current team while the front office sat at a separate table.

Furthermore, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, Rome Odunze’s official Top 30 visit is happening tomorrow (Thursday) with the Chicago Bears.

Williams, of course, is the presumed number one overall selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, but it’s also good to see Odunze coming in for a visit as well. Odunze is probably the prospect that Bears’ fans are most excited about potentially selecting with the ninth overall selection.

UPDATE: Peter Schrager reported that the Bears also had Alabama defensive end Dallas Turner at Halas Hall today. Turner is expected to be one of the first defenders off the board and could be on play for the Bears at nine.

