Can winning the offseason translate to regular season victories?

The Chicago Bears have had a productive offseason thus far, and most NFL pundits have graded their moves favorably. They’ve yet to make the expected rookie quarterback pick official, but even before that, this team appears to be in a very good place for the 2024 season.

The Bears are primed for a playoff push after a solid finish to the ‘23 season. They may ultimately fall short, but the expectations for this team should be the postseason, and in the NFC, that would mean nine wins will get you in the hunt.

In his recent article at The Athletic, Austin Mock wrote about his NFL Projection Model and how it can be used to project the outcomes of games while evaluating the new players a team acquires. He uses advanced metrics from analytic companies like TruMedia and Pro Football Focus to assign a value to every player in the NFL. He then determines the points lost or gained from every player transition for a team score.

So far this offseason, he has Chicago as his number two winner (behind the Atlanta Falcons) with 26.2 points, and here’s what he wrote about the Bears.

The Bears were the beneficiaries of the Los Angeles Chargers shedding cap space by acquiring Allen via trade. That’s one of the best moves of the offseason outside of the quarterback position and should make life easier on Caleb … whichever quarterback they take in April’s NFL Draft. Outside of the Allen trade, the Bears didn’t make a lot of headlines. However, adding tight end Gerald Everett, center Coleman Shelton and running back D’Andre Swift were all seen as positive additions by my model.

The Allen trade will pay immediate dividends for the offense. His presence will open things up for the other pass catchers and make it nearly impossible to roll coverage towards DJ Moore.

One thing the Modal doesn’t take into account is coaching, and I expect Everett to make an impact in Shane Waldron’s offense. A versatile move tight end can be a mismatch for a creative play designer, and Waldron has shown a willingness to use the talent he’s been given. Shelton may be a reserve on week one, but his starting experience is great to have as a backup, and Swift has proven to be a capable playmaker during his time in the league.

Are you guys buying the Bears’ offseason so far?