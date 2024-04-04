Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Mock Draft 5.0

Caleb Williams to the Chicago Bears is getting closer and closer to reality, but the rest of Chicago’s draft has plenty of options, which makes our latest Bear Bones a must-watch.

Join hosts Dr. Mason West and Khari Thompson and this week’s special guest, Brad Spielberger, the new Director of Football Administration at Grand Central Sports Management!

Their mock drafts tonight have no specific one-prospect-per-mock rules, so we’re likely to have some realistic scenarios play out.

You can watch their latest Bear Bones in the video embedded below at 5:00 p.m. CT or join us at 2nd City Gridiron.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home for the Windy City Gridiron content creators, so hit the link to subscribe and help us grow that brand!

The podcast version is right here asap:

You can check out their mock draft schedule in the Tweet below, featuring some heavy hitters!

Tune in today at 5 PM for our first mock draft on Bear Bones! @kdthompson5 and I have the mocks today but we have a star studded cast this offseason:



2/22 @jacobinfante24

3/14 @robertkschmitz

3/21 @dwcprodz

4/4 @PFF_Brad

4/18 @ButkusStats



Get excited #DaBears fans! https://t.co/v869UF0BXb — Mason West (@WestSportsPT) February 8, 2024

