2024 NFL Draft interview: Central Michigan P Jake Walrath

The journey to the NFL has been an action-packed one for Central Michigan punter Jake Walrath.

Starting off his collegiate career at Utah State, Walrath redshirted his first year before transferring to FCS school Tarleton State. There, he became the program’s No. 2 all-time punter in terms of yards per punt. After four years of high-level play, he decided to transfer to Central Michigan for his final year of eligibility.

Windy City Gridiron spoke with Walrath about his multiple stops in college, his coaching overlap with some of the top specialists in the NFL, the mechanics behind what he does, and more.

JI: You had quite the journey getting to where you are right now. What did making all those stops teach you?

JW: I was at Utah State, and I came back to Texas for one reason, and that was because my mom, she got really sick. I got a call from my dad that she had terminal cancer and that she had a year left to live, so I made the decision to come back to Texas and to go to college close to her so I can spend more time with her. I also had a dream to play football. I had some connections at Tarleton State. I have high school coaches who played there, so I have a lot of connections to get into Tarleton State, and I was a D2 walk on there. I ended up finding my way [there], played some play D2 ball. We moved up next year to FCS, so we became a transition FCS Division I program. It was two hours away from home, and those are the type of people I grew up with, grew up around. I just love the people in West Texas. It was really cool to play in front of my mom before she passed. I also wasn’t too stoked about being at that level, and I knew I eventually wanted to move up at some point, but I stayed. I put up a lot of school records, I was like, one and two, for my best seasons there. The best punt average year, the best gross average year with 42.6 my junior year. I was also top-two career average. I got to a point where I got my degree, and had a season left to play because of COVID, so I put my name in the portal and ended up taking the Group of 5 scholarship offer. I got a couple of them, but Central Michigan really stuck out to me, and we can talk more about that later.

Just to cap it all off, though, Tarleton was awesome. The people that are amazing. West Texas, Central West Texas, people are awesome. The coaches, Coach Mike Walton was an incredible guy to play for. Yeah, he was an incredible player himself. He was the best defensive player to ever come through Eastern New Mexico with 500+ career tackles. The guy simply made me a tougher player, even as a punter, just the mentality of going into practice, playing through injuries, and just playing West Texas tough man. That’s what I learned from Tarleton State.

JI: There have been plenty of ups and downs in your collegiate career, but each step up you’ve made, from D2 to FCS to FBS, you’ve succeeded. What do you attribute that to?

JW: Man, I just grew up with really great parents. My dad was in the military for 33 years, and my mom was a community service member and a State of Texas recognized volunteer. Those two people, you grow up and watch how they act and how they go through things, I feel like that’s what initially shaped who I am. I’ve also just had this passion and fire to be great with what I do. Going back to when I was a young man, playing soccer, I just was always in my backyard practicing, and eventually, my love for soccer translates to kicking, I had PVC pipes as goalposts in my backyard, and I’d spend hours a day kicking back there not really knowing what I was doing, but I’d just be working my tail off. I had great parents, and I also always had this fire and drive to be really great. That’s what I attribute to, later on, college successes. I’ve always had a base of great support, and I’ve always had that passion.

JI: You’ve mentioned part of why you went to Central Michigan was special teams coach Keith Murphy, who coached NFLers like Evan McPherson, Eddy Pineiro, and Tommy and Johnny Townsend. How did working with him help you as a punter?

JW: Yeah, man. Keith was — we call him Murph — Murph was the guy that basically got into Central Michigan. I had some bigger offers on the table, but Murph put his money where his mouth was. Obviously, I did my research, looked into his past, and then being on the phone with the guy from Day one and so on, I really connected with him. He’s super easy to work with. The guy’s brilliant: a high football IQ kind of coach, all the positions. He has an innate sense of how to deal with kickers and punters. He’s kind of got a little bit of a golf background. He’s a big swing guy; he knows how to talk swing. When dealing with kickers, that’s important. I think the big thing about Murph is that he’s a great guy and really easygoing and really easy to work with. My time in Central Michigan was awesome. He helped develop me from a raw, hardworking kid to a technical-focused guy. He really helped improve my game. It was a blessing to work with him.

JI: I know you’ve spent a time of time in a pro-style delivery. What are the pros to that compared to a rugby-style approach?

JW: Yeah, so like you mentioned, I was a pro style guy my whole career: 200+ punts from just that scheme. Just to briefly put it all together, the college game allows for rollout guys to succeed. It’s certainly an art; some of the best roll-out guys I’ve seen are just, you know, it’s an incredible thing. It doesn’t translate, just because the NFL rules are different with when the core guys can leave. In college, anybody can leave, whether you’re in the corps where you’re a gunner, before the ball was even kicked. But in the pro game, it’s called a three-man game, and the only people that can leave before the ball is kicked is the gunners, which makes it really important on the punters to get hang time and direction. That’s why they call it a three-man game, because two gunners in the punter can affect the outcome of the pipe. Your core guys are really blockers, and then they fill lanes in the pros, but in college they can be free release, and they can really save your butt on some low hang-time punts. If you have any questions about mechanics with pro-style punting, I could talk all day about that, too.

JI: What are some of the key things that make up a consistent, efficient approach in a pro-style punting delivery?

JW: Consistency is the name of the game. That’s just what it is related to golf. An old golf legend once said, “golf is a game of misses.” Well, it’s the same thing with punting. And it’s like, everybody, whether you’re a draft-eligible guy, you’re a free agent guy, or you’re a 15-year vet, a lot of us can hit the big ball. The thing that sets all of us apart are not our A-balls, but what does our B-ball look like? What does our C-ball look like? Yeah, do you hit a pull into the middle of the field? It’s about like your spread of 100 punts, where do they go, and what’s the quality of them? Guys like AJ Cole, Jamie Gillan, who are trained, you see these guys on their cone, their spread is so tight. Their pulls are in the alley, and their fades are out of balance, but none of the balls [are] basically outside of those numbers. They’re all on the numbers or outside of them, but they’re never in the middle of the field, and they’re never too far in the out. I think that’s what makes a punter great, is how consistently they can hit their A- and B-ball, and what does their floor look like? That’s what I look for with that, and then efficiency in your swing. We talked about swing mechanics, like, a guy’s punting form, is it sustainable through a whole season? Are they super hip-flexor dominant, or do they have an efficient swing, and are they able to use their body, and are they able to do it in a timely manner? Then, there’s other aspects that you can look at a guy like Rigoberto Sanchez, if you’re from the left hash, and you’re lined up going right, can you pull it from just that area with that direction? Can you hit a spiral, or can you hit a flip-flop going from right to left? There’s a lot of things that makes the guy great, but I think overall, it’s consistency, and what’s in your tool bag, and how efficient you can be.

JI: How do you like to spend your free time outside of football?

JW: I like to golf. I like to fish and hunt. Duck season is kind of the only season I can participate in; [I’ve hunted during] deer season since I’ve been young, but haven’t been able to do that football season going on. I play a lot of FIFA. One thing about me is I’m a kinesiology guy. I’m an Exercise Physiology major guy, [so I do] research, and just being in that field, applying stuff to my own training, sports-specific training. Lifting is a big destressor for me, as well. I like going on walks and hikes. That’s just kind of what I do.

JI: Let’s say I’m an NFL general manager. What would I be getting if I drafted you to my team?

JW: You turn on the tape, I have an NFL leg. You wouldn’t be taking a shot; you’d be getting a sure player. This is what I do. This is my passion. I’ve been classically trained for the past 6 years. I’ve been working with NFL guys in the offseason. I’m with coaches who produce NFL guys. I was with a special teams coach that had a really good background with producing NFL guys. I feel like I fit that mold. I’ve learned from these guys, and I know I have what it takes to make it in this. I just see my opportunity to make it work. I’m a big frame guy, I’m a technical guy, and I know I know what it takes to make it in this league.

