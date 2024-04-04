The Bear’s Den, April 4, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

USC quarterback Caleb Williams visits Halas Hall in latest step toward likely union - Chicago Sun-Times - As has been the case for months, Williams is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick when the Bears draft on April 25.

Caleb Williams visits Bears, in what is “likely” his only team visit - NBC Sports - With 22 days to go until the draft, it’s looking more likely that the Bears will be taking quarterback Caleb Williams — and that he’ll willingly play for them.

Bears great Steve McMichael hospitalized, released - Chicago Sun-Times - He was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection and released Wednesday night.

Bears 2024 NFL Draft big board: 15 players to consider with the ninth pick - The Athletic - After the Bears pick their quarterback at No. 1, they’ll likely focus on a receiver, offensive tackle or pass rusher.

Rome Odunze visited Jets, set to meet Bears Thursday - NBC Sports - Wide receiver Rome Odunze is expected to be selected early in the first round and he’s spending time with a couple of teams drafting in the top 10 this week.

Caleb Williams’ visit with Bears likely his only visit – NBC Sports Chicago - Caleb Williams likely won’t take a top-30 visit elsewhere outside of the Chicago Bears

Rome Odunze’s top-30 visit with Bears on Thursday – NBC Sports Chicago - Washington’s Rome Odunze will conduct top-30 visit with Bears tomorrow

Anonymous NFL exec: Bears were ‘bullied’ in Justin Fields trade – NBC Sports Chicago - An anonymous NFL exec told The Athletic the Bears got bullied in the Justin Fields trade

Caleb Wiliams recently met and dined with the Bears – NBC Sports Chicago - Caleb Williams met with the Bears for dinner, according to ESPN 1000

Sweat, Allen additions turned Bears’ picks into gold - 670 - NFL insider Brian Baldinger joined Dan Wiederer on the Audacy original podcast Take The North to discuss USC quarterback Caleb Williams and what Bears general manager Ryan Poles could do with the No. 9 overall pick.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Kansas commences efforts to lure Chiefs across the border - NBC Sports - If Chiefs move, it might not be far.

Seahawks hire Joey Laine as VP of football administration - NBC Sports - The Seahawks have added to their front office.

Commanders announce Marcus Mariota will be first quarterback to wear jersey number 0 - NBC Sports - The Commanders have announced the jersey numbers of some of their new players, and that includes a first for Marcus Mariota.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Reports: Caleb Williams, Rome Odunze visiting Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - According to reports, Caleb Williams is currently in Chicago and Rome Odunze is coming on Thursday

Peter King: Chicago Bears shouldn’t rush Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron - Peter King joined the Bears Banter Podcast with some advice for Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus

What goes on as NFL clubs begin their final draft meetings - Windy City Gridiron - Greg Gabriel shares some specifics of what an NFL team is going through this time of year.

Examining the QBs taken 1st overall since the rookie wage scale in ‘11 - Windy City Gridiron - With the Chicago Bears set to select a quarterback at No. 1 overall in just over three weeks, it’s a good time to review the previous nine quarterbacks taken in the same spot since the new rookie wage scale came about.

2024 NFL Draft interview: South Dakota State OT Garret Greenfield - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with one of the top small-school prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

THE RULES

