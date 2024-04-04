Texans’ investment in CJ Stroud shows blueprint for Bears’ plans with Caleb Williams

The Houston Texans are living the dream, and they’re trying to make it grander as we speak.

After spending the offseason loading up on the defensive side of the ball, the Texans gave C.J. Stroud one hell of a present heading into his second season, trading for Bills star receiver Stefon Diggs. The 30-year-old pass-catcher has topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his last six seasons, four of which have come with Josh Allen in Buffalo. Now, he’ll join Nico Collins and Tank Dell as arguably the best trio of receivers in football and help the Texans maximize Stroud’s rookie contract.

Given how incredible Stroud was as a rookie, it’s hard not to envision an AFC Championship in their future at some point while he’s still cheap.

That’s how you do it.

And the Bears, believe it or not, might finally be ahead of the curve on a quest that’s eluded them for generations: putting a young quarterback in position to be a star and win a Super Bowl on his rookie deal.

We all know Chicago looks all but set to draft Caleb Williams later this month. But the lead-up has been just as important as the decision itself.

Sure, you can have that inherent fear that the Bears will find a way to “Bears” it up because, well, they always do. But Ryan Poles has seemingly done everything he can, starting with last year’s decision to trade out of the No. 1 pick (and missing out on Stroud), to make his team as readymade for a young quarterback as it could be.

Though it’s not quite the Kansas City Chiefs squad Patrick Mahomes walked onto it, Chicago’s offensive roster looks plenty solid: DJ Moore, Keenan Allen (via trade), Cole Kmet, D’Andre Swift (signed in free agency), two solid young tackles, a Pro Bowl-caliber guard and a good offensive coordinator in Shane Waldron.

And we haven’t even gotten to the draft yet, where it’s possible the Bears could even add another playmaker like Rome Odunze.

The Bears aren’t going to ask Williams to carry the team or prove he deserves long-term investment. They’re investing before he even sets foot on the field for them, providing the foundation for him to have immediate success in 2024 and rapidly develop as his rookie contract progresses.

While no one should be so brazen as to expect a Super Bowl appearance in Year 1, it should certainly be on the radar by Year 3 if Williams is as good as advertised.

On paper, anyway, there’s no way we’ll be sitting here in three years lamenting the supporting staff or the play-calling stifling the quarterback’s development.

That’s not just a Justin Fields reference either. (We all know the Bears put him in a tough spot, but that wasn’t Ryan Poles’ fault.)

Look at the way the conversation around Trevor Lawrence has unfolded: though Lawrence clearly has star upside and has better support than he did as a rookie, the Jaguars have still managed to waste his cheapest years to this point. Sure, he hasn’t been transcendent himself, but he’s been better than some of the efficiency numbers suggest. His teammates haven’t, though.

Want another example? Justin Herbert should have at least one playoff win by now, but the Chargers frittered away his most affordable seasons with suspect offensive line play and defense.

As much as you might want quarterbacks to overcome less-than-ideal team settings a la Patrick Mahomes the last two seasons, there’s a reason only two quarterbacks in recent memory — Mahomes and Tom Brady — have consistently done that with success: it’s really f—g hard.

And both of those quarterbacks started off in great situations and were allowed to grow into their skills while not having to be superhuman out of the gate. (Of course, Mahomes did that anyway.)

Then, by the time the salary cap became a problem, they were fully developed and able to put teams on their backs and take them to the Promised Land. (Which is what the Bills will be hoping Josh Allen does now that Diggs is gone.)

That’s what Ryan Poles is trying to accomplish with Caleb Williams: develop him both as comfortably and quickly as possible so that he’s ready to elevate the Bears when it’s time to extend him (assuming he reaches that point).

We’re all seeing how the Texans are approaching it with Stroud. Poles has seen firsthand how to accomplish that goal with Mahomes, and he finally has the Bears are actually ahead of the curve.

This is the Way. Let’s hope it works.