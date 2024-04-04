The NFL may frown on the Chicago Bears letting their first draft pick intentions leak before draft night, but we all know where this is heading. Commissioner Roger Goodell might take the full 10-minute time limit before making the announcement, but he'll eventually let the thousands in attendance and the millions watching around the world know that Caleb Williams is a Bear.

On April 2, Williams had dinner with Bears' brass and some players, and yesterday, he had his top 30 visit at Halas Hall. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport Tweeted that it was "likely" Williams' only top 30 visit, and today, he doubled down, saying it's his understanding "that is the only one scheduled."

"I think it's very clear that Caleb Williams would, in fact, like to be in Chicago despite a whole bunch of commentary and speculation otherwise," Rapoport said earlier today on Path to the Draft.

Rumors circulated that he would only play for his hometown Commanders, and it was suggested he should pull an Eli and force his way out of Chicago, but none of that came from him.

"If I get drafted by the Bears, I'll be excited," Williams said in a pre-combine ESPN interview. Then, at his combine press conference, he said of Chicago, "It's pretty exciting if you can go into a situation like that."

"It does seem that the Bears are honing in on Caleb Williams," Rapoport said. "Obviously, nothing firm, no announcement, nothing official, but that seems to be the direction they are heading now. And it seems like Caleb Williams would also like that. So one top 30 visit, and he is done."

You can check out the clip in the Tweet below.