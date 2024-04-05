The Bear’s Den, April 5, 2024

WE WANT YOU!

Would you like to show your Chicago Bears spirit to the world? I’m starting a feature where Windy City Gridiron readers can share pictures of themselves and their families and friends in Bears attire. Simply email a picture to me at the following address: denmasterken at aol dot com. The pictures need to be clear, and full resolution (i.e. full size from your phone if that’s how you take them). Include any description information you like along with the photo!

Voters say ‘no’ to new stadiums, so what’s next step for pro sports teams? - Chicago Sun-Times - “The next page in the playbook, if they lose this referendum, would be to threaten to move,” said Brad Humphreys, an economics professor at West Virginia University, who researches sports stadiums.

NFL mock draft: Predicting Bears’ picks at No. 1 and No. 9 - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears are zeroing on what they want to do in the draft.

Bears, USC QB Caleb Williams meet ahead of 2024 NFL Draft: Sources - The Athletic - The visit should come as no surprise given the Bears are primed to select Williams with the No. 1 pick on April 25th.

Chicago Bears 2024 season expectations: What’s reasonable for a deep team with a rookie QB? - The Athletic - As the Bears prepare for 2024 with a rookie quarterback, where should we set expectations? A look back at 13 years of rookie QBs.

2024 NFL mock draft: What sources say about Williams, Daniels, McCarthy and other prospects - The Athletic - Bruce Feldman’s mock draft returns. What do dozens of college coaches and NFL guys say about these prospects and where they will go?

Lieser explains why Bears shouldn’t trade down from No. 9 - 670 - The Bears should be reluctant to trade back from No. 9 overall in the NFL Draft, Sun-Times writer Jason Lieser argued on the Bernstein & Holmes Show on Thursday afternoon.

Justin Fields will wear No. 2 jersey in Pittsburgh, Russell Wilson will wear No. 3 - NBC Sports - Steelers quarterback Justin Fields has a new number.

DJ Burns says he's not interested in playing football, but his comments aren't 100-percent convincing - NBC Sports - The football flirtations of N.C.

Bears put lakefront stadium cards on the table with state agency that's key to funding deal - Chicago Sun-Times - Frank Bilecki, executive director of the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, said the Bears are eyeing the same portion of the hotel tax the White Sox hope to use to fund a new stadium in the South Loop.

'Chicago Fire' stunt featuring car crashed into West Loop building goes viral on social media - Chicago Sun-Times - Madison Ranta, a 24-year-old TikTok user, posted a video of the stunt that garnered millions of views and had viewers wondering whether the stunt was reality.

Bear Bones: Chicago Bears Mock Draft 5.0 - Windy City Gridiron - Check out how the fellas mock draft it for the Bears this week!

Texans’ investment in CJ Stroud shows blueprint for Bears’ plans with Caleb Williams - Windy City Gridiron - The Texans are going all-in with C.J Stroud to maximize his rookie deal. The Bears are trying to do just that with Caleb Williams before he even becomes a Bear.

2024 NFL Draft interview: Central Michigan P Jake Walrath - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst speaks with one of the top punters in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Can winning the offseason translate to regular season victories? - Windy City Gridiron - The Athletic’s Projection Model has the Bears trailing only the Falcons for the best offseason to date.

