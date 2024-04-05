 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Participate in an Interactive Mock Draft via Twitter/X!

Help play out the top ten picks in the draft and help determine who the Bears could select at 9!

By Bill Zimmerman
/ new
UCLA v USC Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

It’s certainly Mock Draft season. Anyone and everyone is putting out their mock drafts including versions 2.0, 3.0, 4.0. Heck, I’ve seen 7.0. And don’t worry, my mock draft will drop in a couple of weeks.

That being said, how about we leave the mock draft to the fans? Who needs to hear another media opinion about who is drafting who and speculating who might the Chicago Bears select when you can opine about it yourselves!?

Here’s your chance to participate in an interactive mock draft on the platform now called X, even if it’s still Twitter to most of us.

It’s pretty simple.

Check out the tweet below:

You can bookmark this tweet, like the tweet, or follow @BillTZimmerman. All polls will be a part of this thread, so as long as you can find the top tweet, you’ll find the current pick!

It will take a good week to two weeks to get through this, so be patient and have some fun!

Make sure you keep an eye on Windy City Gridiron! Even if you don’t participate we will make sure to post the results here once we wrap up!

Next Up In News

Loading comments...