Participate in an Interactive Mock Draft via Twitter/X!

It’s certainly Mock Draft season. Anyone and everyone is putting out their mock drafts including versions 2.0, 3.0, 4.0. Heck, I’ve seen 7.0. And don’t worry, my mock draft will drop in a couple of weeks.

That being said, how about we leave the mock draft to the fans? Who needs to hear another media opinion about who is drafting who and speculating who might the Chicago Bears select when you can opine about it yourselves!?

Here’s your chance to participate in an interactive mock draft on the platform now called X, even if it’s still Twitter to most of us.

It’s pretty simple.

Check out the tweet below:

Alright, we are going to do a top 10 interactive mock draft via Twitter/X like we did last year. It'll take a good week or so to get this done and we will post the results to @WCGridiron once it concludes.



With the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chicago Beas select... — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) April 4, 2024

You can bookmark this tweet, like the tweet, or follow @BillTZimmerman. All polls will be a part of this thread, so as long as you can find the top tweet, you’ll find the current pick!

It will take a good week to two weeks to get through this, so be patient and have some fun!

Make sure you keep an eye on Windy City Gridiron! Even if you don’t participate we will make sure to post the results here once we wrap up!