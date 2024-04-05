Bears Reacts Results: Most fans are excited for Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears fans, we asked you guys to vote earlier this week — Are you excited at the possibility of Caleb Williams becoming a Bear? — and the results are in!

We’re less than three weeks away from the Bears making Caleb Williams the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, and while some are soured on the thought, 71% of us are excited at what he’ll bring to the franchise.

For the 29% unhappy with the inevitable, what would it take for you to get on board with the majority? Do you need to see it to believe it? Or are you salty about how the offseason has played out so far and plan to stay that way?

When the season ended, I was torn, but the more I dug into Williams’ film and the analytics, the more excited I became.

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman pulled this statistical nugget about Williams.

On third downs the past two seasons, his touchdown-to-interception ratio was 16-to-0. His TD-to-INT ratio in the red zone during that span: 46-to-1.

Along with his physical gifts, he plays the game with a high football IQ, and he’s the best quarterback prospect this franchise has ever had the opportunity to draft.

